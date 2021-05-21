newsbreak-logo
Lakeview, OR

What’s up Lakeview: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lakeview Digest
Lakeview Digest
 1 day ago

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Lakeview is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lakeview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OA3si_0a7CgRkG00

Counter Sniper With Fieldcraft

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

First round hits on diminutive targets at unknown distances, under mentally and physically challenging scenarios, is what Counter Sniper with Fieldcraft will challenge you to over its 4 days of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ye4Zc_0a7CgRkG00

Watson Fire Rehab #1 — Oregon Timber Trail

Paisley, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

The 2018 Watson Creek Fire burned 60 thousand acres—more than the Eagle Creek Fire that same year. The OTTA has been awarded a $150,000 Recreational Trails Program grant to rehabilitate the 16...

Mid Range Rifle (MRRC)

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Mid-Range Rifle extends the range from 100-700 yards in the field. This course will extend your ability to get first round hits out to 700 yards, with primary focus inside of Danger Close...

Advanced 1911 Diagnostic Course with Jason Burton

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

The Advanced 1911 Diagnostic Course is a 2-day class that guides the student through the operation and functional details of the 1911 pistol as well as the steps to properly fit key reliability...

URBAN FIGHTING RIFLE with Clint Smith and James Yeager

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

URBAN FIGHTING RIFLE SEPT 13-14TH / Thunder Ranch Oregon Get ready for Clint Smith and James Yeager, teaching a “combination of parts from each class” Rifle class!

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview, OR
ABOUT

With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

First Friday event draws crowds

On a clear evening people turned out to the first First Friday Arts and Crafts show took place on the lawn of the Lake County Courthouse on Friday, May 7. The event was coordinated between Susan Ohls and the Lakeview Community Partnership, with support from Pardue Construction. Organizers and vendors...
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Gun & Trade Show sees high attendance

Fairgrounds Mgr. Ronne Lindsay said according to comments she heard, vendors and the public had a great time at the Lake County Fair Board 31st Annual Spring Gun & Trade Show. The event took place Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. There were 109...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

LCE Hot Spot, May 11, 2021

It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, May 11, 2021 -- The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about LHS principal search, CV survey to support water and library districts, and sidewalk ramp work begins in Lakeview.
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Many possibilities for E Street building

Downtown E street could see multiple new services available as the new owner of a large commercial property is examining potential uses for the space. Bend resident Jeremy Kwit purchased the building from the Thornton family in late 2020 and said he is open to ideas for the property. Prior...
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Photos around town tell local landscape story

A project to tell the story of the ever-changing landscape in Lake County is entering its final phase; photographs featuring the County’s unique views are displayed in several businesses and buildings in downtown Lakeview. “Our Lake County” is a project being administered among PLAYA Summer Lake, Lake County Library and...
Lake County, ORHerald and News

Lake County museums open for season

The Lake County Museum and Schminck Memorial Museum opened for the season on Thursday. Open days are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. Both museums will remain open through October 30. The $6 admission fee includes a tour of both museums. Children under age 12 are free.
Lake County, ORlakecountyexam.com

Lake County Flash, May 7, 2021

It’s the Lake County Flash for Friday, May 7, 2021 — your video news source for all things Oregon Outback. Catch a new Flash every Friday!. This week’s edition features stories about plans for former Thornton building, sidewalk ramp work set to begin, hospital purchases patient repositioners, and LCP wins beautification grant.
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

At a glance, video releases, quote

Exercise Group, 6:30 a.m., Soroptimist Park, Lakeview. Lake County Commissioners Regular Session, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse. Rotary Meeting, Noon – 1 p.m., Campbell Cove Lanes. Food box distribution, 1 -3 p.m., The Well in the Wilderness Church,86603 Old Lake Rd., Christmas Valley. Group Bike Ride, 5:15 p.m., Tall Town...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Catholic Church weekend rummage sale

There are deals to be had at the St. Patrick Catholic Church rummage sale on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at the St. Patrick Parish Hall in Lakeview. The annual sale is a way for the Altar Society at the St. Patrick Catholic Church to raise money for various projects and services that the catholic church provides. The church also supports mission churches in Paisley, Adel, and Plush.
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Music to our ears: School concerts resume in-person

After a year in which performances had to be recorded and then released online for families and community members to view A.D. Hay Elementary, Union Elementary, and Daly Middle School/Lakeview High School music groups will be performing for the public on two days — Wednesday, May 12, and Friday, May 14, at the Alger Theater.