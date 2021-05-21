newsbreak-logo
Wolf Point, MT

What’s up Wolf Point: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Wolf Point Dispatch
Wolf Point Dispatch
 1 day ago

(WOLF POINT, MT) Live events are coming to Wolf Point.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wolf Point area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoFyW_0a7CgPyo00

Terms of Endearment

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Larry McMurtry, as challenges test the resilience of a mother-daughter relationship, this bittersweet and touching ‘drama-comedy’ captures the...

Learn More

Baskerville!

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

Playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor) turns the classic stories of Sherlock Holmes upside down in this fast paced who-dunnit comedy, featuring 3 actors playing over 100 roles!

Learn More

Dames at Sea

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

A star is born in this the tap-dancing musical extravaganza about a young chorus girl who, with help of some energetic sailors, saves the day and proves the show must go on! Don’t miss the debut...

Learn More

The Spitfire Grill

Fort Peck, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 201 Missouri Ave, Fort Peck, MT

This heart-warming blues & folk tinged musical celebrates second chances, following Percy, a young woman who dreams of a new start in a small Wisconsin town. Her unique idea to save the struggling...

Learn More
With Wolf Point Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

