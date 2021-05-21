newsbreak-logo
CarryOn promotes wellness with a virtual tasting session of new CBD sparkling waters

Steven Bonifazi
 3 days ago

CarryOn's Relax and Recover CBD sparkling waters.(Photo Courtesy of CarryOn)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Cannabidiol (CBD) has erupted in the wellness marketplace in stores like CVS and Whole Foods as the phytocannabinoid is commonly used to treat and relieve chronic pain.

The CBD wellness brand CarryOn recently announced its new line of CBD sparkling waters. It’s canned locally in Longmont and the company hopes the products will help with relaxation and recovery.

The Denver Post reports that the FDA-approved GW Pharmaceuticals drug, Epidiolex, which is made from cannabis and contains CBD, is used to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex in people ages one and older. Although CBD is advertised and marketed as a great alternative to relieve pain, a Harvard Medical School article states that there is an absence of human studies regarding the efficiency of CBD.

Currently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any marketing applications for cannabis for the treatment of any disease or condition. However, they have approved at least one cannabis-derived drug product as CBD continues to explode across the wellness market in the forms of oils and rubbing lotions, chewable gummies and vitamins to sparkling water.

CarryOn was developed by the American agricultural cooperative, Ocean Spray, through its Lighthouse Incubator Program which seeks to find innovative entrepreneurs. It was launched nearly over a year ago in Denver at restaurants such as Ash'Kara and liquor stores like Applejack Wine & Spirits as the brand felt that Coloradans were familiar enough with CBD to the point which they would provide as a great market, regardless of how saturated it may already be.

Eighteen months ago, a team of food scientists and chefs started to build CarryOn," said Christopher Peterson, Managing Director for CarryOn Wellness. "We had the opportunity last summer to test it in Denver, which was unusual to do during COVID when we couldn't really go out to Colorado to launch it ourselves. Ideation to market was about eight months, which probably could have been faster if the pandemic didn't hit midstream and slow down distributions and other things that complicated it."

CarryOn's two flavors, relax and recover, contain 20 mg of CBD and are made with active and functional ingredients including vitamins C and E and L-Theanine, which works to boost levels of serotonin and dopamine to advance relaxation and sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBZoP_0a7CgOLJ00
CarryOn's Relax and Recover CBD sparkling waters.(Photo Courtesy of CarryOn)

The sparkling water has no added sugar and CBD Isolate, which is a form of CBD that does not hold any THC, the main psychoactive compound of cannabis that causes an intoxicating sensation.

Peterson also stated that CBD is estimated to become a 4.2 billion-dollar industry by 2024. Forbes reports that sales on CBD products within cannabis dispensaries have shot up faster than overall sales in dispensaries, with CBD consumers having higher education and being more likely to be employed full time compared to individuals who do not consume the cannabidiol.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., the wellness brand hosted a virtual tasting session and cocktail demo with Crystal Sagan, the founder of the Boulder-based beverage catering service Cocktail Caravan and crafter of CarryOn's two sparkling water flavors. Sagan has spent a large portion of her life in the bar industry and prides herself on creating feel-good, fresh and organic cocktails.

"I started working behind the bar when I was six. Over the long 20 years I've spent behind the bar, I've tried doing lots of different approaches or philosophies to cocktails," said Sagan. "I've evolved personal cocktail philosophy to be clean and simple. I want to drink things that are clean and fresh like the things I eat, so making a cocktail with CBD drinks fits organically into that."

