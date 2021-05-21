newsbreak-logo
Falls City, NE

Falls City calendar: Events coming up

Falls City Daily
Falls City Daily
 1 day ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Live events are coming to Falls City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnGdU_0a7CgNSa00

White Cloud City Hall Council Meeting

White Cloud, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

White Cloud City Hall Council Meeting is on the 1st Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eXbC_0a7CgNSa00

Twisted Whiskey

Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Twisted Whiskey at Shubert, Nebraska, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVPtu_0a7CgNSa00

TWISTERS CAR CLUB SHOW

Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS

It is time for the Twisters car club annual car show. #21 or #22 who knows! Hope to see you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QH6eo_0a7CgNSa00

Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival

Falls City, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3301 Business Parkway Road, #N, Falls City, NE 68355

Balloon lift off, Balloon glow, Live Music, Food & Drink! Kids under 8, FREE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbkyT_0a7CgNSa00

Squaw Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner

Mound City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1710 Nebraska St, Mound City, MO

Squaw Creek Ducks Unlimited DinnerToad Holler Bar and Grill5:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Squaw Creek MO0054@ducks.org

Learn More
ABOUT

With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

