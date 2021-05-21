Falls City calendar: Events coming up

(FALLS CITY, NE) Live events are coming to Falls City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Falls City:

White Cloud City Hall Council Meeting White Cloud, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 12:00 PM

White Cloud City Hall Council Meeting is on the 1st Monday of every month at 7 p.m.

Twisted Whiskey Shubert, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Twisted Whiskey at Shubert, Nebraska, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

TWISTERS CAR CLUB SHOW Sabetha, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 915 Virginia St, Sabetha, KS

It is time for the Twisters car club annual car show. #21 or #22 who knows! Hope to see you there!

Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival Falls City, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 3301 Business Parkway Road, #N, Falls City, NE 68355

Balloon lift off, Balloon glow, Live Music, Food & Drink! Kids under 8, FREE!

Squaw Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner Mound City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1710 Nebraska St, Mound City, MO

Squaw Creek Ducks Unlimited DinnerToad Holler Bar and Grill5:00 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Squaw Creek MO0054@ducks.org