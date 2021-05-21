newsbreak-logo
Marlette, MI

Events on the Marlette calendar

Posted by 
Marlette Bulletin
Marlette Bulletin
 1 day ago

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Marlette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDsOG_0a7CgMZr00

Father's Day Service

Clifford, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 9527 Main St, Clifford, MI

Fathers will be honored in a special service. Pastor will preach a Father's Day message and every father will receive a gift!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHyP4_0a7CgMZr00

FREE Yoga with Willow Bee Yoga

Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 6071 Fulton St, Mayville, MI

Head to River Place Shops for a FREE yoga session provided by Willow Bee Yoga! Each class will start at 5:30 PM and consist of 45 to 60 minutes of yoga. Yoga Instructor Barbara Valentine will take...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxsZx_0a7CgMZr00

Brandon Varsity Baseball @ North Branch

North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 6598 Brush St, North Branch, MI

The North Branch (MI) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Brandon (Ortonville, MI) on Friday, May 21 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZpJc_0a7CgMZr00

Photographic Intensity at Marlette Farmers Market!

Marlette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Photographic Intensity at Marlette Farmers Market! at 6436 Morris St, Marlette, MI 48453-1351, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqlU0_0a7CgMZr00

Sandusky Run for Life 2021

Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Sandusky, MI

You are invited to join us on Saturday June 26th at the Diamond Trail for the 3rd Annual Sandusky Run For Life 5K run/walk. We will also have a 1 Mile run/walk before the start of the 5K. The 1...

