Events on the Marlette calendar

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Marlette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlette:

Father's Day Service Clifford, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 9527 Main St, Clifford, MI

Fathers will be honored in a special service. Pastor will preach a Father's Day message and every father will receive a gift!

FREE Yoga with Willow Bee Yoga Mayville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 6071 Fulton St, Mayville, MI

Head to River Place Shops for a FREE yoga session provided by Willow Bee Yoga! Each class will start at 5:30 PM and consist of 45 to 60 minutes of yoga. Yoga Instructor Barbara Valentine will take...

Brandon Varsity Baseball @ North Branch North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 6598 Brush St, North Branch, MI

The North Branch (MI) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Brandon (Ortonville, MI) on Friday, May 21 @ 4p.

Photographic Intensity at Marlette Farmers Market! Marlette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Photographic Intensity at Marlette Farmers Market! at 6436 Morris St, Marlette, MI 48453-1351, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 11:00 am to 03:00 pm

Sandusky Run for Life 2021 Sandusky, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Sandusky, MI

You are invited to join us on Saturday June 26th at the Diamond Trail for the 3rd Annual Sandusky Run For Life 5K run/walk. We will also have a 1 Mile run/walk before the start of the 5K. The 1...