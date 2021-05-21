newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deer River, MN

Deer River calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 1 day ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Live events are coming to Deer River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deer River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjKU7_0a7CgLh800

Jack Place

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Join us in welcoming first time on the KBC stage: the talented Jack Place on piano for the evening!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yuw6_0a7CgLh800

Heart & Hooves Horsemanship Trail Clinic: Beyond the Arena

Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Forest Rd 2171, Deer River, MN

Trail Clinic Trail: Beyond the Arena: $300 The Heart and Hooves trail clinic will strengthen all the skills you learned in Horsemanship 1 through 3 and push both you and your horse beyond the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXl9o_0a7CgLh800

Glensheen on Tour

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

Blockbuster hit musical tackles Glensheen murder mystery with wicked dialogue and evocative music An heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse, lying lifeless on the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNCWW_0a7CgLh800

North Star Expo

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1336 Fairgrounds Rd, Grand Rapids, MN

Vendor registration materials for the 67th Annual North Star Expo--Minnesota's largest logging equipment show--are at right. ​ This year's Expo will be held at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dV7w_0a7CgLh800

REMA Member Services Summer Conference

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 37584 Otis Ln, Cohasset, MN

REMA Member Services Summer Conference will bring together Energy, member service and communication managers and specialists, government affairs representatives, and public affairs managers.

Learn More
Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
3
Followers
24
Post
257
Views
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
Grand Rapids, MN
Government
City
Deer River, MN
City
Cohasset, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Kbc#Mn Vendor#Mn Rema Member#Energy#In Person Events#Itasca#Mn Blockbuster#Sun#Live Content#Remote Versions#Entertainers#Live Talks#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Piano#Jack#Rema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Deer River, MNPosted by
Deer River Today

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Deer River

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Deer River: 1. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year; 2. Distribution Center Clothing Clerk (Seasonal) - Grand Rapids Distribution Center; 3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 4. Service Assistant; 5. Hiring Local CDL A - Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 6. Hiring Local Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL A OTR Company Truck Drivers; 8. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 9. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,765 per week; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Untangling a knotty problem

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. So does a journey of 9 million miles! That’s how much fishing line has been recycled by the Berkley company of Spirit Lake, Iowa. Imagine all that line littering our shores, tangling and killing fish and wildlife! One step that we can each take to prevent this is to dispose of the fishing line properly. It's easy when you use these nifty receptacles, built by Itasca Waters members Perry Loegering and Dick Sandberg.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

GRACF welcomes new board members

The Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation is excited to announce the addition of five new members to their Board of Directors: Christina Andersen, Sarah Anderson, Kyle Erickson, Diane Larson and Josh Skelton. They bring extensive community leadership expertise, as well as their own unique experiences, to the Foundation’s work. Here is a little background on each of them.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Seamless Cleaners opening in May

Seamless Cleaners will be opening with a new name and a new location this May. Formerly Vanity Cleaners, the business was bought out by Itasca County to make room for its new jail facilities. Owners Craig and Gigi Pehrson initially planned on closing the business, but they had a change...
Deer River, MNPosted by
Deer River Today

Ready for a change? These Deer River jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Deer River: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 2. Distribution Center Clerk (Day Shift) - Grand Rapids Distribution Center; 3. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week; 4. Virtual Sales Support Representative; 5. Outside Sales Representative; 6. DGR Sales Clerk; 7. Warehouse Associate - Seasonal (May-October 2021); 8. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,625 per week; 9. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 10. CDL A Team Drivers - Car Haul - $110,000+ Annually Per Driver;
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.