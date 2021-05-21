Deer River calendar: Coming events

(DEER RIVER, MN) Live events are coming to Deer River.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Deer River:

Jack Place Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 36 SE 10th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Join us in welcoming first time on the KBC stage: the talented Jack Place on piano for the evening!

Heart & Hooves Horsemanship Trail Clinic: Beyond the Arena Deer River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Forest Rd 2171, Deer River, MN

Trail Clinic Trail: Beyond the Arena: $300 The Heart and Hooves trail clinic will strengthen all the skills you learned in Horsemanship 1 through 3 and push both you and your horse beyond the...

Glensheen on Tour Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 720 NW Conifer Dr, Grand Rapids, MN

Blockbuster hit musical tackles Glensheen murder mystery with wicked dialogue and evocative music An heiress, kind and generous, is found dead in her bed. Her night nurse, lying lifeless on the...

North Star Expo Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1336 Fairgrounds Rd, Grand Rapids, MN

Vendor registration materials for the 67th Annual North Star Expo--Minnesota's largest logging equipment show--are at right. ​ This year's Expo will be held at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in...

REMA Member Services Summer Conference Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 37584 Otis Ln, Cohasset, MN

REMA Member Services Summer Conference will bring together Energy, member service and communication managers and specialists, government affairs representatives, and public affairs managers.