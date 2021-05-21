Russell events coming up

(RUSSELL, KS) Russell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Russell area:

Jake Gill Heating up the Patio Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 414 26th St, Wilson, KS

Dance to the hot tunes of Jake Gill on the Patio.

Walk with a Doc Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

-Take steps toward a healthier lifestyle -Learn about important health topics -Have your questions answered by a local Health Care Providers -Meet NEW Friends -Walk at your own pace -Enjoy an...

District 4 Round Robin Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1430 S Fossil, Russell, KS

Fossil Creek Hotel in Russell, Sat. June 5th. Doors open at 10 AM. Speakers at 11 AM and 1 PM. Lunch, Potluck, raffle.

Career Dog Day Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, KS

Career Dog Day at Russell Public Library, 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, United States on Tue Jul 13 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

John Laubhan Estate AKA Automatic Transmission Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Selling for the John Laubhan estate AKA Automatic Transmission: Selling will be shop tools, new old stock transmission parts, manuals, vehicles, office equipment, shop supplies and more. Check...