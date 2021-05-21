newsbreak-logo
Russell, KS

Russell events coming up

 1 day ago

(RUSSELL, KS) Russell is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Russell area:

Jake Gill Heating up the Patio

Wilson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 414 26th St, Wilson, KS

Dance to the hot tunes of Jake Gill on the Patio.

Walk with a Doc

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

-Take steps toward a healthier lifestyle -Learn about important health topics -Have your questions answered by a local Health Care Providers -Meet NEW Friends -Walk at your own pace -Enjoy an...

District 4 Round Robin

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1430 S Fossil, Russell, KS

Fossil Creek Hotel in Russell, Sat. June 5th. Doors open at 10 AM. Speakers at 11 AM and 1 PM. Lunch, Potluck, raffle.

Career Dog Day

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, KS

Career Dog Day at Russell Public Library, 126 E Wisconsin St, Russell, United States on Tue Jul 13 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

John Laubhan Estate AKA Automatic Transmission

Russell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Selling for the John Laubhan estate AKA Automatic Transmission: Selling will be shop tools, new old stock transmission parts, manuals, vehicles, office equipment, shop supplies and more. Check...

Russell, KS
ABOUT

With Russell Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

