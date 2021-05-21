Gold Beach calendar: Events coming up

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Live events are coming to Gold Beach.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South

FESTIVAL OF ART IN STOUT PARK Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Dont\'t miss out on the BEST art show on the Southern Oregon Coast!!



GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 1600 Chetco Ave, Brookings, OR

Help for Grief because love never dies. Contact:Pamela Applegate, leader541-469-2571 Click Here to Register

23rd Annual MDA Benefit Car Show Smith River, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

The 23rd Annual MDA Benefit Car Show supports those afflicted with muscle debilitating diseases. All Proceeds are donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The event is held at the Lucky 7...

Concerts in the Park: Igor and the Red Elvises Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 640 Old County Rd, Brookings, OR

The eclectic rock band Igor and the Red Elvises will bring it’s summer party vibe and perform songs such as “She Works for the KGB,” “Bacon!” and “Beer, Babes and BBQ” during Brookings' first free...