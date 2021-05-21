Live events coming up in Hardin
(HARDIN, MT) Live events are coming to Hardin.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardin:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM
Offering at live auction an exceptionally well cared for line of machinery and equipment.Tractors, c...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
Gates will open at 9:00 am on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Homesteader Parade will start at 11:00 am, with the route going right through Homesteader Park. The theme for 2021 is still TBD. A $75...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:30 AM
Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
One of our most coveted Homesteader Days traditions. If you\'re looking for a great place to find a cold beer on Saturday, you\'ll find an ice cold alcoholic beverage in the Beer Garden. Pull up a...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
Get ready to rock! Kick off our Jim Knapp Golf Tournament weekend with a free concert by the Modern Band from Huntley Project High School. Donations happily accepted. Please bring a lawn chair!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 748 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT
Carnival in Park and Bingo Gates will open at 8:30am on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The Homesteader Days Parade will start at 11:00am in Homesteader Park, followed by other entertaining activities...