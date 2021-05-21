newsbreak-logo
Blanco, TX

Blanco calendar: What's coming up

Blanco Bulletin
Blanco Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are coming to Blanco.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanco:

Family Fun Day!

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 895 Ranch Road 32, Blanco, TX

Join us for an afternoon of Family Fun in Blanco's newest RV Park! Open to the public. Picnic style around back lake, bring your lawn chairs (or blankets) & fishing poles for catch & release...

2021 Territorial Rendezvous

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1661 John Knox Rd, Fischer, TX

ON BEHALF OF THE TERRITORIAL STAFF AND NORTHWEST REGION FCF CHAPTERS, WE WELCOME YOU TO THE 2021 TRAPPER’S TERRITORIAL RENDEZVOUS. THIS YEARS SITE IS LOCATED AT KNOX RANCH OUTSIDE OF CASCADE...

Monte Good

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4041 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Honky tonk and western swing at it's best! A country music traditionalist with fiddle, steel guitar, and REAL dancehall music!

Cowboy for Jesus VBS

Fischer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 8400 Farm to Market 32, Fischer, TX

Cowboy for Jesus VBS at Cowboys For Jesus, 8400 FM 32, Fischer, TX 78623, Fischer, United States on Mon Jul 19 2021 at 05:30 pm to Fri Jul 23 2021 at 08:30 pm

Meet the Artist Justin Jackley

Blanco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 312 Pecan St, Blanco, TX

We are happy to have Justin Jackley an accomplished artist visit Tenuta Bianco.Come out and see some of his new original art

