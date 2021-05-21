Cuba calendar: What's coming up

(CUBA, NM) Cuba is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cuba:

Hornswoggle 2021 Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 104 Hummingbird Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

Come celebrate 40 years of Hornswoggle! ​​The ​​Hornswoggle French Horn Workshop serves students, amateurs, professionals and educators with growth, recruiting, and networking opportunities within...

Alumni Camp - Rancho del Chaparral Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Calling all camper and staff alumni! Did you work at or go to Rancho in past? Then it's time to bring up those old memories (and photos!) by visiting camp again. We will be hosting hikes, crafts...

Fall Big Clean Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Bodhi Drive, Jemez Springs, NM 87025