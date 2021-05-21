newsbreak-logo
Cuba calendar: What's coming up

Cuba News Alert
 1 day ago

(CUBA, NM) Cuba is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cuba:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdmzf_0a7CgFOm00

Hornswoggle 2021

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 104 Hummingbird Dr, Jemez Springs, NM

Come celebrate 40 years of Hornswoggle! ​​The ​​Hornswoggle French Horn Workshop serves students, amateurs, professionals and educators with growth, recruiting, and networking opportunities within...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GTjq_0a7CgFOm00

Alumni Camp - Rancho del Chaparral

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Calling all camper and staff alumni! Did you work at or go to Rancho in past? Then it's time to bring up those old memories (and photos!) by visiting camp again. We will be hosting hikes, crafts...

Fall Big Clean

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbewG_0a7CgFOm00

2021 Joyful Zen: A Meditation Retreat for Soulful Gay Men

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Bodhi Drive, Jemez Springs, NM 87025

Cuba, NM
