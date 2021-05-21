newsbreak-logo
Carrollton, MO

Carrollton events coming soon

Carrollton Times
 1 day ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Carrollton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrollton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tV7Kf_0a7CgEW300

Hardin MO 150 Year Celebration

Hardin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The year of 2020 will be special for the City of Hardin as it will celebrate its 150th birthday... ONE YEAR LATER! A town with a rich history, Hardin has humble roots with its official...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k2pve_0a7CgEW300

Carrollton Farmers Market

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 S Main St, Carrollton, MO

May - September 2021 Farmers Market Carrollton Square Saturdays 8 a.m. - Noon Beginning Saturday, May 29\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q87Wc_0a7CgEW300

MHS Fifty Year Reunion Class of 1971

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Reunion Friday evening at the Golf House Grill 5:00 pm, Saturday afternoon at Indian Foothills Park Optimist Shelter House 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm with music by Randy Clemons & Friends, and Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TyweO_0a7CgEW300

Braymer, Mo Tractor Pull

Braymer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Sports event in Braymer, MO by North West Missouri Tractor Pullers Association on Saturday, June 5 2021 with 492 people interested and 45 people going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsEc1_0a7CgEW300

Sips and Grins

Marshall, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 19 E. Arrow St., Marshall, MO 65340

The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is hosting our 3rd Annual Sips and Grins Wine Walk!

Carrollton, MO
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Carrollton, MOkmmo.com

PARKING RESTRICTIONS IN PLACE FOR CARROLLTON SPRING FLING

The Carrollton Police Department will be closing the Town Square at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7, for the Spring Fling event. Parking on the west side of Main Street. Authorities urge patrons to have all vehicles removed from the area shown on the attached map by 2 p.m. The...