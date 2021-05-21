Carrollton events coming soon

(CARROLLTON, MO) Carrollton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrollton:

Hardin MO 150 Year Celebration Hardin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The year of 2020 will be special for the City of Hardin as it will celebrate its 150th birthday... ONE YEAR LATER! A town with a rich history, Hardin has humble roots with its official...

Carrollton Farmers Market Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 S Main St, Carrollton, MO

May - September 2021 Farmers Market Carrollton Square Saturdays 8 a.m. - Noon Beginning Saturday, May 29



MHS Fifty Year Reunion Class of 1971 Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Reunion Friday evening at the Golf House Grill 5:00 pm, Saturday afternoon at Indian Foothills Park Optimist Shelter House 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm with music by Randy Clemons & Friends, and Saturday...

Braymer, Mo Tractor Pull Braymer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Sports event in Braymer, MO by North West Missouri Tractor Pullers Association on Saturday, June 5 2021 with 492 people interested and 45 people going.

Sips and Grins Marshall, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 19 E. Arrow St., Marshall, MO 65340

The Marshall Chamber of Commerce is hosting our 3rd Annual Sips and Grins Wine Walk!