Nathalie events coming soon
(NATHALIE, VA) Live events are coming to Nathalie.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Nathalie area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA
Join Patrick Henry's Red Hill and members of the local African American community in a dedication of the Quarter Place Cemetery in remembrance of the enslaved population of Red Hill and their...
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA
A Christmas Open House at Red Hill will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Patrick Henry Auxiliary; admission is complimentary. Guests will be treated to...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM
Virginia Career Works and Campbell County Economic Development are teaming up to host the Brookneal / Campbell County Job Fair on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Campbell County...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA
The American Red Cross has had an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 and needs life-saving blood donations now more than ever. We are advising you to schedule your...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM
Address: 7145 Hat Creek Rd, Brookneal, VA
Looking for ways to enhance your marriage and have fun outdoors? Well... get your hiking shoes on...get your game face on...and get ready for a great adventure! We have an action packed weekend of...