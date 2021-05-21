newsbreak-logo
Nathalie, VA

Nathalie events coming soon

Nathalie Digest
 1 day ago

(NATHALIE, VA) Live events are coming to Nathalie.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nathalie area:

Precious Memories-- How They Linger: Quarter Place Cemetery Dedication & Remembrance Ceremony

Brookneal, VA

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

Join Patrick Henry's Red Hill and members of the local African American community in a dedication of the Quarter Place Cemetery in remembrance of the enslaved population of Red Hill and their...

Christmas Open House

Brookneal, VA

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

A Christmas Open House at Red Hill will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Patrick Henry Auxiliary; admission is complimentary. Guests will be treated to...

Brookneal/Campbell County Job Fair

Brookneal, VA

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Virginia Career Works and Campbell County Economic Development are teaming up to host the Brookneal / Campbell County Job Fair on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Campbell County...

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Brookneal, VA

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1250 Red Hill Rd, Brookneal, VA

The American Red Cross has had an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19 and needs life-saving blood donations now more than ever. We are advising you to schedule your...

Marriage Camp: Because camp isn't just for kids!

Brookneal, VA

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 7145 Hat Creek Rd, Brookneal, VA

Looking for ways to enhance your marriage and have fun outdoors? Well... get your hiking shoes on...get your game face on...and get ready for a great adventure! We have an action packed weekend of...

ABOUT

With Nathalie Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Nathalie Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Nathalie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nathalie: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2635 / Week; 2. Travel Vascular Interventional Tech - $2,100 per week; 3. CDL A Company Drivers; 4. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week; 5. Entry Level Outside Sales Weekly Pay Full Benefits Hiring Now; 6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,343 per week; 8. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1902.24 / Week; 10. Class A Regional CDL Driver;
Nathalie Digest

Ready for a change? These Nathalie jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nathalie: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. Cable Technician; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Associate Account Executive; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,307 per week; 5. Class A Truck Driver / Local Driver / No Touch Freight; 6. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Peer Recovery Specialist Contract; 8. Locums Physician for SNF/LTC in VA Urgent Hire; 9. Physicians - Danville, VA; 10. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week;
Virginia State

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia State

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Nathalie Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Nathalie

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nathalie: 1. Truck Driver Class A Home Weekend 1250 to 1600 per week Hiring all VA; 2. CDL-A Company Dedicated Truck Driver; 3. CDL A Truck Driver / Dedicated / Home Every Other Day / No Touch; 4. Class A Truck Driver / Local Driver / No Touch Freight; 5. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (South Boston); 6. Peer Recovery Specialist Contract - VA; 7. Locum MD for SNF/LTC in VA; 8. Physician / Virginia / Locum Tenens / General Anesthesiologist Job; 9. Physician / Virginia / Locum Tenens / General Anesthesiologist Job; 10. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,850 per week;
Brookneal, VA

Job fair to be hosted in Brookneal

RUSTBURG, VA - Virginia Career Works - Central Region, and Campbell County Department of Economic Development have partnered to offer a Job Fair on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Brookneal, VA. The event will take place in Brookneal from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Campbell County Department of...
Halifax County, VA

Senior market program receives $20K

Halifax County has received $20,250 for a senior farmers market nutrition program. Farm Market Fresh for Seniors is a program made available by Lake Country Area Agency on Aging, Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in which eligible seniors may apply to receive $45 worth of checks that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs.
Virginia State

Gas shortages climb after pipeline hack: Impact on Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — While Colonial Pipeline works to restore service after a cyberattack, some gas stations in Virginia are reporting gas shortages. On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency due to the potential shortage throughout the Commonwealth. According to officials, about 8% of Virginia gas stations are without fuel.
Halifax, VA

Four newcomers join board of directors for The Prizery

The Prizery recently announced four new board members as the organization moves closer toward opening with both indoor and outdoor events beginning in June. Joining The Prizery board is Denise Barksdale, assistant manager for the town of Halifax and manager of the Halifax Market Place & Farmers Market in downtown Halifax; Jamie R. Brown, director of special programs for Charlotte County Schools; Christina Owens-Knapp, who owns a graphic design company, Hellow Yellow Inc.; and Mary Bagwell, the owner and creative force behind Southern Plenty Cafe in South Boston.
Halifax County, VA

Heritage festival a success, organizer says

Visitors of all ages came to the Halifax County Heritage and Antique Machinery Festival this weekend for a family-friendly way to celebrate local history and kick off the Spring season. Event Organizer Lucy Conner said the rain on Friday initially dampened attendance, but plenty of visitors came to enjoy the...
WSET

Voting locations across the Commonwealth prepare for Republican Convention

CAMPBELL Co., VA (WSET) — Saturday's the day delegates will cast their ballots for the Republican Party Convention. The voting areas have already been set up here locally. Doors open at the Tree of Life Ministries at 9 A.M. Everyone coming to vote must have already registered to be a...
Campbell County, VA

Paddling down the Staunton

The old rock quarry appeared just before we crossed under the train trestle. Summer foliage prevented a good view of the rocky wall with its ledge and two pillars where a rail line would bring train wagons to be loaded. The quarry elicits feelings of mystery, mischief, and danger. A fence used to close off the area, but boys would sneak through it to explore the small caves. A couple of my girlfriends once climbed up the wall, a terrifying experience. Now there’s a paved trail that runs between the river and quarry.
Halifax County, VA

Blue Drive to perform at fest

Blue Drive will be performing at this year’s annual Halifax County Heritage and Antique Machinery Festival on and off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Blue Drive is made up of four die-hard musicians who thrive on making great bluegrass, country and rock music. They have played all over...