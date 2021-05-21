Events on the Estill calendar

(ESTILL, SC) Estill is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Estill:

Magnolia Cemetery and the Civil War Ridgeland, SC

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:50 PM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

Opened in 1850, Magnolia Cemetery is one of the oldest public cemeteries in South Carolina. Dr. Kyle Sinisi will discuss the significance of the Civil War on the historic burial site. Kyle S...

Morningstar's Clever K9s UKI Agility Trial - October 9-10, 2021 Ridgeland, SC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Our Fall UKI agility trial is scheduled for October 9-10, 2021. Rebecca Hill is our judge. The premium will be available over the summer. Day of show entries will be accepted as long as trial does...

Palmetto Championship at Congaree Day 2 Ridgeland, SC

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 8589 Grays Hwy, Ridgeland, SC

Buy Palmetto Championship at Congaree - Friday Pass (Time: TBD) tickets to watch your favorite PGA Tour golfers compete live and in-person on Fri, Jun 11, 2021 8:00 am at Congaree Golf Club in...

Treasures of the Sea with Dawn Gaye Duff Ridgeland, SC

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

In this two-part workshop (June 19 & 26), participants will create a pendant necklace inspired by marine life and antique medallions. The instructor will teach you techniques for working with...

Book Club with the Morris Center: The Water is Wide Ridgeland, SC

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 10782 S Jacob Smart Blvd, Ridgeland, SC

In partnership with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, this edition of Book Club will look at the 1972 memoir of Conroy’s experiences of teaching on Daufuskie Island. Participants will discuss the...