Burlington, CO

Burlington calendar: What's coming up

Burlington Times
 1 day ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

Open Studio

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 W 12th St, Goodland, KS

Open Studio is back! Just in time for summer- our beloved Open Studio is back and here to stay! Every Saturday, 10 AM- 1 PM. All tools, most materials available for use, FOR FREE! Kids under 16...

The Harvest men's revival

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

The Harvest men's revival at Soldiers Memorial County Park, 1735 Road 54, Goodland, KS 67735, Goodland, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sat Jun 19 2021 at 08:00 pm

Northwest Kansas District Free Fair

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Unnamed Road, Goodland, KS

The annual Northwest Kansas District Free Fair is held the first week in August. The fair attracts people from Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska. Each year the

Women's Bible Study — Harvest Evangelical free church

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 E, 9315, US-24, Goodland, KS

Meet at Harvest 10 am. Ruth Bible Study. This will be every other week Starting February 27

Burlington, CO
ABOUT

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

