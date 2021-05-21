newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cozad, NE

Live events on the horizon in Cozad

Posted by 
Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 1 day ago

(COZAD, NE) Live events are coming to Cozad.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cozad area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWQ7z_0a7Cg9Bf00

Barn Quilt Workshop

Eustis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 W Railroad St, Eustis, NE

Paint a 2 ($60), 3($80) or 4 ($100) foot barn quilt! You bring a roll of yellow Delicate Frogtape, hair dryer or small fan and we provide the rest. We sell yellow Frogtape if you need to buy it...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVKgj_0a7Cg9Bf00

Kids Swim Free Day

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

KIDS SWIM FREE DAY Friday, May 28 - 12:30pm-5:30pm, 6:30pm-8:30pm Cozad City Pool Celebrate opening day by sending your kiddos to the Cozad City Pool to swim for free sponsored by the Cozad...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yitxc_0a7Cg9Bf00

YMCA Learning Center Open House

Lexington, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1207 N Grant St, Lexington, NE

Free Hamburgers & Chips! Tour Learning Center! Play Yard Games! Inquire About Rental Rates!

Learn More

Crafts & Vendors in the Park 19th

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Crafts & Vendors in The Park will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 9am-3pm at Veterans Memorial Park. Contact the Cozad Chamber of Commerce if interested in participating. First come, first...

Learn More

Pottery Wheel Class-Bowl

Eustis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 W Railroad St, Eustis, NE

Have you always seen people use the pottery wheel and wanted to give it a go? Now you can do this in Eustis! We have a motorized pottery wheel and a kick wheel. Both are fun to use! There is...

Learn More
Cozad Dispatch

Cozad Dispatch

Cozad, NE
3
Followers
26
Post
350
Views
ABOUT

With Cozad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, NE
Government
City
Cozad, NE
City
Lexington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Eustis, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburgers#Live Events#Hair Dryer#Free Events#Live Theater#Free Games#Opening Day#Ne Paint#Veterans Memorial Park#Tour Learning Center#Live Content#Live Formats#Standup Comedy#Play Yard Games#Kids#9am 3pm#Yellow Delicate Frogtape#Technologies#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cozad, NEPosted by
Cozad Dispatch

Cozad events calendar

1. Kids Swim Free Day; 2. Nebraska Match Play Championship; 3. Summer Kickoff; 4. Auction : James Harris & The Late Perch Harris - Leroy & Julie Scott. Gothenburg, Nebraska NE; 5. FCA Central Nebraska Golf Scramble - Gothenburg;
Lexington, NELexington Clipper-Herald

Robert Henri Museum announces Hana Brock as May Artist of the Month

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that Hana Brock of Lexington, Nebraska, will be Artist of the Month for May 2021. Her work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum on May 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 to honor her and her work.
Lexington, NEGrand Island Independent

Lexington YMCA plans open house for new learning center

LEXINGTON — The Orthman Community YMCA will host an open house May 21 to celebrate the opening of the new YMCA Learning Center. The public is invited to the free event 6-8 p.m. May 21 to enjoy a meal of hamburgers and chips, play yard games and tour the new Learning Center. The center gives the YMCA more space to reach children and adults with learning, enrichment and fun.
Lexington, NEGrand Island Independent

Food box program to end in Lexington, Kearney soon

LEXINGTON — The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program volunteers will distribute free food for the final time beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of St. Ann’s Church, 301 E. Sixth St., Lexington. This USDA program started last May in response to food insecurity needs due...