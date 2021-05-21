Live events on the horizon in Cozad

(COZAD, NE) Live events are coming to Cozad.

These events are coming up in the Cozad area:

Barn Quilt Workshop Eustis, NE

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 110 W Railroad St, Eustis, NE

Paint a 2 ($60), 3($80) or 4 ($100) foot barn quilt! You bring a roll of yellow Delicate Frogtape, hair dryer or small fan and we provide the rest. We sell yellow Frogtape if you need to buy it...

Kids Swim Free Day Cozad, NE

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

KIDS SWIM FREE DAY Friday, May 28 - 12:30pm-5:30pm, 6:30pm-8:30pm Cozad City Pool Celebrate opening day by sending your kiddos to the Cozad City Pool to swim for free sponsored by the Cozad...

YMCA Learning Center Open House Lexington, NE

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1207 N Grant St, Lexington, NE

Free Hamburgers & Chips! Tour Learning Center! Play Yard Games! Inquire About Rental Rates!

Crafts & Vendors in the Park 19th Cozad, NE

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Crafts & Vendors in The Park will be held on Saturday, July 10th from 9am-3pm at Veterans Memorial Park. Contact the Cozad Chamber of Commerce if interested in participating. First come, first...

Pottery Wheel Class-Bowl Eustis, NE

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 W Railroad St, Eustis, NE

Have you always seen people use the pottery wheel and wanted to give it a go? Now you can do this in Eustis! We have a motorized pottery wheel and a kick wheel. Both are fun to use! There is...