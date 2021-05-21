newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods and the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

By Lance Allan
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAEtU_0a7Cg8Iw00

The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits USA Captain Steve Stricker would love to have Tiger Woods as an assistant captain, if he can.

"I'd love to have him there. Who wouldn't, right?" Steve Stricker says. "The guys really respect him and he did a great job obviously as a captain, but he was an assistant captain of mine in '17 of the Presidents Cup and he was unbelievable. I mean he would do anything for you and he's totally, totally vested in the situation and the process and almost to the point of he's on it so early and so much, that you're like, 'dude, we've still got months to go yet.'"

And Stricker is still living a dream as U.S. Ryder Cup Captain.

"You know, it's in my home state of Wisconsin," Stricker says. "The Ryder Cup has meant a lot to me over the years. I've been on one of the winning teams in 2008. I'm just so lucky to be able to be the captain, especially in Wisconsin."

Giannis on the Heat

Meanwhile, the Bucks and Miami start the playoffs this weekend. Giannis explains what went wrong for the Bucks last year against the Heat.

"Then you listen to the media, what the media has to say and they say, 'oh they're terrible!' And you kind of take that to heart. And you're like, 'oh man, are we terrible?'" Giannis Antetokoumpo says. "You know, so and then when you win a game, 'oh, they're so great. Wow yeah, we're so great. Yeah, we're going to win the whole thing!' Don't get too high, don't get too low."

Bucks and the Miami Heat's game one is on Saturday at one.

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

658
Followers
558
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Miami Heat#Whistling Straits Usa#Bucks#The Miami Heat#Dude#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Madison, WILa Crosse Tribune

5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

Steve Stricker has first-hand knowledge of how golfers are treated at the best tournaments. He has seen all kinds of setups and player accommodations during his 30-plus years as a professional and 27-plus years on the PGA Tour. His goal with the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event the Madison resident hosts at University Ridge Golf Court, is to put on a tournament players remember.
Madison, WIWrn.com

Stricker falls short in Traditions playoff

Madison’s Steve Stricker fell just short of winning the third PGA Tour Champions major of his career. Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition the last time it was held in 2019, a month after winning the U.S. Senior Open, had a three stroke lead in the final round Sunday. But Alex Cejka rallied to take the lead before Stricker came to 18 needing to make a putt to force a playoff, which he did.
Birmingham, ALFrankfort Times

Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker moved a stroke ahead of Alex Cejka with the eagle that got...
GolfESPN

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfSouth Bend Tribune

McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
SportsJanesville Gazette

Weekend Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Darlington, SCtelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Steve Stricker expects Kiawah Island to pose a fair test at US PGA Championship

United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker expected Kiawah Island to pose a fair test as the US PGA Championship got under way on Thursday. The longest course in championship history dominated the build-up to the season’s second major, with the Pete Dye-designed layout on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast capable of playing to a maximum of 7,876 yards.
GolfBoston Globe

Rory McIlroy ends 18-month drought with victory in Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under-par 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfTyler Morning Telegraph

Hammer leads Americans to 7-5 lead in Walker Cup at Seminole

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two matches Saturday in the Walker Cup and the United States took a 7-5 lead into the final day as it goes for its fifth straight victory on home soil. “A lot of ups and downs,” U.S. captain...
GolfFox News

Tiger Woods could have some kind of Ryder Cup impact, US captain says

The Ryder Cup is only a few months away, but the possibility of Tiger Woods having some sort of impact on the U.S. team for the event was raised Wednesday. Steve Stricker, the U.S. team captain, told reporters ahead of this weekend’s PGA Championship that he talked to Woods about the possibility of even making the trip to Whistling Straits but downplayed the potential of it happening.
Hoover, ALPosted by
AL.com

Playoff decides major winner at Regions Tradition

Alex Cejka birdied the first playoff hole to earn a PGA Tour Champions major victory in the Regions Tradition on Sunday. Cejka had overtaken Steve Stricker on the back nine in the final round on the Greystone Founders Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. But Stricker forced the playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole as both golfers finished at 18-under-par 270 for the four-round tournament.