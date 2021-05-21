Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods and the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin

The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits USA Captain Steve Stricker would love to have Tiger Woods as an assistant captain, if he can.

"I'd love to have him there. Who wouldn't, right?" Steve Stricker says. "The guys really respect him and he did a great job obviously as a captain, but he was an assistant captain of mine in '17 of the Presidents Cup and he was unbelievable. I mean he would do anything for you and he's totally, totally vested in the situation and the process and almost to the point of he's on it so early and so much, that you're like, 'dude, we've still got months to go yet.'"

And Stricker is still living a dream as U.S. Ryder Cup Captain.

"You know, it's in my home state of Wisconsin," Stricker says. "The Ryder Cup has meant a lot to me over the years. I've been on one of the winning teams in 2008. I'm just so lucky to be able to be the captain, especially in Wisconsin."

Giannis on the Heat

Meanwhile, the Bucks and Miami start the playoffs this weekend. Giannis explains what went wrong for the Bucks last year against the Heat.

"Then you listen to the media, what the media has to say and they say, 'oh they're terrible!' And you kind of take that to heart. And you're like, 'oh man, are we terrible?'" Giannis Antetokoumpo says. "You know, so and then when you win a game, 'oh, they're so great. Wow yeah, we're so great. Yeah, we're going to win the whole thing!' Don't get too high, don't get too low."

Bucks and the Miami Heat's game one is on Saturday at one.

