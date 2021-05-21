Live events on the horizon in Alderson

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alderson:

Daddy Daughter Dance #6 Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 178 Coleman Dr, Lewisburg, WV

We are excited to announce our 6th Daddy Daughter Dance! Daddy-Daughter Dance: A fundraiser for NOAH Foundation ​ NEXT DANCE- with COVID19 PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE! ​Date: October 9, 2021 5pm to 7pm...

Spring Teen Revival Rally Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

YOU’RE INVITED! Spring Teen Revival Rally, Saturday, May 22 @ 11:00 AM with Evangelist Kurt Copeland! Powerful preaching, spirit filled singing, pizza, and Aim True laser tag! Cost is $10 per...

Riley Green Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Ticket listings for Riley Green (Rescheduled from 6/20/2020, 9/17/2020) at State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, WV on 7/8/2021

Taste of Our Towns Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Taste of Our Towns meta Downtown, Lewisburg , WV Entertainment: 3 stages - I,N,R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no Prize Money: na

Book Signing w/ Matt Browning Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

West Virginia author Matt Browning will sign copies of his books, CHICKS AND THE CITY and BOOKSTORE EXPLORER: WEST VIRGINIA, at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, May 29! ABOUT THE BOOKS...