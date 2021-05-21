newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alderson, WV

Live events on the horizon in Alderson

Posted by 
Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 1 day ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alderson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXV5H_0a7Cg7QD00

Daddy Daughter Dance #6

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 178 Coleman Dr, Lewisburg, WV

We are excited to announce our 6th Daddy Daughter Dance! Daddy-Daughter Dance: A fundraiser for NOAH Foundation ​ NEXT DANCE- with COVID19 PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE! ​Date: October 9, 2021 5pm to 7pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWbRw_0a7Cg7QD00

Spring Teen Revival Rally

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

YOU’RE INVITED! Spring Teen Revival Rally, Saturday, May 22 @ 11:00 AM with Evangelist Kurt Copeland! Powerful preaching, spirit filled singing, pizza, and Aim True laser tag! Cost is $10 per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fwu9p_0a7Cg7QD00

Riley Green

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Ticket listings for Riley Green (Rescheduled from 6/20/2020, 9/17/2020) at State Fair of West Virginia in Lewisburg, WV on 7/8/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnHji_0a7Cg7QD00

Taste of Our Towns

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

10/09 to 10/09 2021 - Taste of Our Towns meta Downtown, Lewisburg , WV Entertainment: 3 stages - I,N,R,L (music types: Variety) ?? # of Exhibitors: na Juried: no Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu0Nd_0a7Cg7QD00

Book Signing w/ Matt Browning

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

West Virginia author Matt Browning will sign copies of his books, CHICKS AND THE CITY and BOOKSTORE EXPLORER: WEST VIRGINIA, at A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg, May 29! ABOUT THE BOOKS...

Learn More
Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
1
Followers
12
Post
37
Views
ABOUT

With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Alderson, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#New Music#Dance Music#Noah Foundation#Wv Entertainment#Bookstore#A New Chapter Bookstore#Music Clubs#Live Content#Wv Ticket Listings#In Person Formats#October#Music Types#Standup Comedy#Exhibitors#Daddy Daughter Dance#Spring#Coffeehouses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Berea events coming soon

1. Labor Program Mural Reveal and Gallery Walk; 2. Unicorn Photos in Berea; 3. Unveiling & Dedicating New Interpretative Markers; 4. All Star Cheer Tryout Clinics; 5. Berea College 48th Celebration of Traditional Music (virtual);
Ferriday, LAPosted by
Ferriday Post

Live events Ferriday — what’s coming up

1. High Tea & Tour at Sunnyside; 2. Classic & Volume EyeLash Extension Training Workshop; 3. Microblading + Shading Ombre powder eyebrow TRAINING- Natchez, Mississippi; 4. Luckenbach Plays the Natchez Music Festival; 5. Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Parade;
Glendale, UTPosted by
Glendale Voice

Glendale events coming up

1. THREE HIKES, FOUR BIOMES, AND 250 MILLION YEARS; 2. Advances in Western Interior Cretaceous Geology and Paleontology II; 3. Grand Circle Trailfest; 4. Cob Oven Workshop; 5. BRIGHT STAR in Kanab| June 18 - 26;
Caribou, MEPosted by
Caribou Today

Caribou events coming up

1. Blackstone Farm Summer Craft Festival; 2. Jason E. Pelletier Memorial Concert; 3. SAC Racing 2021; 4. Caribou Rec Outdoor Camp, Kayaking 2; 5. Take It Outside Adult Series - A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite, North Maine Woods;