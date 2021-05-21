newsbreak-logo
Grangeville, ID

Events on the Grangeville calendar

Grangeville Journal
Grangeville Journal
 1 day ago

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Grangeville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grangeville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhHSR_0a7Cg6XU00

The Great Quilting Adventure Virtual Shop Hop

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 120 W Main St, Grangeville, ID

Six quilt shops from across the US have come together to give you a unique virtual shopping experience. Each shop will go LIVE on their Facebook page at 7 pm CT and showcase different products and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDMlU_0a7Cg6XU00

CPB Spring Fling 3D Shoot

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 522 Elk St, Grangeville, ID

The Camas Prairie Bowmen is proud to host the 28th annual Spring Fling 3D Shoot. Saturday will be for trophies, while Sunday is just a fun shoot. This year's shoot will be a marked yardage shoot...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YX9kV_0a7Cg6XU00

2nd annual July horse camp FULL

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 66 Cash Ln, Grangeville, ID

second annual kids camp for kids 8-17. 8 am to noon each day. limited to 10 kids. contact us for registration packet. bring your own horse or reserve one of our lesson horses (limited horse...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWkYg_0a7Cg6XU00

Grangeville Border Days

Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Grangeville Border Days is on Facebook. To connect with Grangeville Border Days, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ1OM_0a7Cg6XU00

5th Annual Crawdad Feed

White Bird, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Schedule of events July 2 9am Legion Riders Legacy Ride Starts at Nom Nom in Grangeville July 2 9 am Legion Riders ATV/UTV ride Starts at Veterans Park in White Bird July 3 4pm til gone Crawdad...

ABOUT

With Grangeville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

