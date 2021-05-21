Newberry events calendar

(NEWBERRY, MI) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

Adult Art Appreciation Class with Linda Anderson-Paine Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

This class offers students a chance to explore many different mediums in fun and exciting ways. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to foster the artist in you! Sign up for all five classes or...

Troy Graham Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Troy Graham, otherwise known as Great Lakes Graham, is a native to Marquette, MI. He is a folk singer-songwriter, poet, children's entertainer and workshop leader. Troy h...

Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike Germfask, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 7936 Michigan 77, Germfask, MI 49836

Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike | June 2-5 | Big Cedar Campground | Germfask, MI

Newberry Farmers Market Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Ragtime Pianist Peter Bergin in Concert Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Ragtime Pianist Peter Bergin in Concert at Erickson Center for the Arts, N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato P.O. Box 255, Curtis, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm