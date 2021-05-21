newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, MI

Newberry events calendar

Posted by 
Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 1 day ago

(NEWBERRY, MI) Live events are lining up on the Newberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newberry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyKKl_0a7Cg5el00

Adult Art Appreciation Class with Linda Anderson-Paine

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

This class offers students a chance to explore many different mediums in fun and exciting ways. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to foster the artist in you! Sign up for all five classes or...

Learn More

Troy Graham

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Troy Graham, otherwise known as Great Lakes Graham, is a native to Marquette, MI. He is a folk singer-songwriter, poet, children's entertainer and workshop leader. Troy h...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S88cE_0a7Cg5el00

Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike

Germfask, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 7936 Michigan 77, Germfask, MI 49836

Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike | June 2-5 | Big Cedar Campground | Germfask, MI

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ltE9_0a7Cg5el00

Newberry Farmers Market

Newberry, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 17 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4PM - 6PMLocation: 920 Newberry Avenue

Learn More

Ragtime Pianist Peter Bergin in Concert

Curtis, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Saw-Wa-Quato St, Curtis, MI

Ragtime Pianist Peter Bergin in Concert at Erickson Center for the Arts, N9224 Saw-Wa-Quato P.O. Box 255, Curtis, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
0
Followers
11
Post
52
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newberry, MI
City
Curtis, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Newberry, MI
Government
City
Marquette, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Live Events#Arts Events#Great Lakes Graham#P O Box#In Person Events#Concert#Venues#Mi Troy Graham#Saw Wa Quato St#Entertainers#Erickson Center#Live Content#Fun#Live Talks#Students#Stand Up Comedy#Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related