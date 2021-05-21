newsbreak-logo
Nocona, TX

What's up Nocona: Local events calendar

Nocona Post
Nocona Post
(NOCONA, TX) Live events are coming to Nocona.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nocona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R286o_0a7Cg3tJ00

The Bowie 5k

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

THE BOWIE 5K RUN/WALK -------- DATE & TIME: Saturday September 4, 2021 @ 9:30am Fun Run. 5K RACE FEE: $30 ages 17-120 --- $20 ages 7-16 NOTIFY STAFF WHICH RACE YOU ARE ENTERING WHEN YOU PICK UP...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ1Xe_0a7Cg3tJ00

Intermediate/Advanced Broadway Camp

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Intermediate/Advanced Broadway Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Intermediate/Advanced Broadway Camp, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGrEW_0a7Cg3tJ00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Rack (Bowie, TX)

Bowie, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 210 North Mason Street, Bowie, TX 76230

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Bowie ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7aeM_0a7Cg3tJ00

Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Bowie, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 300 West Nelson Street, Bowie, TX 76230

This educational wine tasting fundraising event is perfect for a night out. Taste approx. 12 different fine wines from around the world.

Advanced Ballet Camp

Bowie, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

$85 Contemporary Dance intensive for more experienced contemporary Dancers. *Acro dance, Lifts and floor* Please have knee pads, contemporary shoes and tights or leggings for ladies. register...

