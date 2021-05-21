newsbreak-logo
Piedmont, MO

Piedmont calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Piedmont Times
Piedmont Times
 1 day ago

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Piedmont:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGiDZ_0a7Cg20a00

Hub's Float Trip

Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 199 Elm St, Lesterville, MO

Start your summer of right floating with the staff and friends of Hub's Pub and Grill! Mark you calendars now we sure dont want you to miss the best float yet! We have the pricing for the float...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOF0q_0a7Cg20a00

Tribute Quartet

Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aojhS_0a7Cg20a00

Ice Cream Social

Annapolis, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 47247 MO-49, Annapolis, MO

What's better than ice cream? Free ice cream! The catch--you must bring a topping of your choice with you--we'll have the rest! We will provide the ice cream, bowls, spoons, and napkins—you just...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLCNF_0a7Cg20a00

Clearwater Longbeards,MO

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: MO-34, Piedmont, MO

Clearwater Longbeards,MOTickets:Single: $45.00Couple: $60.00Sponsor: $280.00Jake: $20.00Gun Table RED Mossberg: $1000.00Gun Table WHITE Kimber: $1300.00Gun Table BLUE Franchi: $1500.00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1llLOz_0a7Cg20a00

Men's Fall Retreat | 2021

Arcadia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 25 Assembly Lane, Arcadia, MO 63621

Tucked away amid the trees is an idyllic haven – a hidden gem – where the wind whispers across the hills ... Selah ...

Piedmont Times

Piedmont Times

Piedmont, MO
