Newcastle calendar: Events coming up

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Newcastle has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newcastle:

PCA - Milwaukee Region @ South Dakota Tour Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

Driving tour from Milwaukee, WI, Area to Custer SD, near Mount Rushmore.

William 'Bill' Eugene Harris Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 N 6th St, Custer, SD

William Bill Harris was born in Des Lacs, North Dakota on August 16, 1932. He was a pilot for 72 years received his pilots license at age 16, a writer and publisher, a salesman, a carpenter, a...

2nd Annual Poker Run Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 721 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD

Poker Run to benefit Operations Black Hills Cabins. Kick stands up at 10 am. start at Custer VFW, Bluebell, Hot Springs Legion, Edgemont, Pringle Hitch rail and end up back at VFW in Custer...

Sound of Silence Tesla Road Trip Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Meet fellow Tesla Owners and enjoy scenic drives throughout the Black Hills!

Kamp for Kids Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 12703 Outlaw Ranch Rd, Custer, SD

Kamp for Kids Family Diabetes Camp at Outlaw Ranch, Custer, SD