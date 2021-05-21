Quincy events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(QUINCY, CA) Quincy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Quincy area:



The Art of Living Well

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 317 1st St, Quincy, CA

FREE EVENT! May is Mental Health Awareness Month! Join us for an evening of creativity and fun for our youth, ages 14-18 years old! Dinner and refreshments will be provided as well. For more...



Taco Tuesdays

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 446 Main St, Quincy, CA

Event Name: Taco Tuesdays Event Type(s): Member Event Description: 11:00 a.m. until they're gone! Event Date: 6/8/2021 Event Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Pacific Location: Grandma Jane's Place 446...



Plumas County Stand Down — Healing California

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

We will be returning to the Plumas County Stand Down in August 2021 for the third consecutive year. This event is for dental and vision professionals.

Cris Jacobs

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Address: 204 Fairground Rd, Quincy, CA

The Higgs is one of the preeminent jam rock bands in Southern California today. The four members include John Lovero (Guitar/Vocals), Garrett Morris (Drums), David Barsk...



PARKING PASSES ONLY High Sierra Music Festival Tickets

Quincy, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:01 AM

Concerts50 doesn't sell Quincy concert tickets directly, just redirect/link to other resale sites. Concert info can be updated at any moment. We are not responsible for the price difference or...

Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Eastern Plumas Recreation District to hold meeting May 19

As a reminder to locals, the Eastern Plumas Recreation District invites all to join a meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.at Goodwin’s General Store in Chilcoot, to discuss the future Chilcoot Community Park. Notices of the meeting have been posted at the Graeagle, Portola, Clio, and Beckwourth post...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Donate used shoes and raise funds for Plumas youth mountain bike team

The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team, https://lostsierracomp.weebly.com/ is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser during May and June to raise funds for the 2021 season. The Lost Sierra Mountain Bike Team will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the team. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Yuba Expedition (near the airport in Quincy) or Feather River Outdoors at 375 Main St. in Quincy.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Some bike events cancel, others a “go”

The 6th annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Festival is a 2021 opportunity to connect with people who share a passion for Electric Bikes and the great outdoors. The three-day Electric Bike Festival includes camping, electric bike racing/demos, BBQ and festivities. The stunningly beautiful region of the Sierra Nevada in the...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

There will be a fair parade – scheduled for Aug. 21

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced this morning that the Fair Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. Entry forms will be available on the chamber’s website at www.quincychamber.com later on this month. The date coincides with the new fair dates of Aug. 19-22 for the carnival and the exhibits (with the exception of the livestock – that portion of the fair will be held Aug. 13-15).
Greenville, CAPlumas County News

Indian Valley Chamber hosts community wide yard sale May 15 – pick up your map

The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce IVCC) is hosting its annual community wide yard sale on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Maps are available at the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 408 Main St. in downtown Greenville. A sandwich board will be visible to direct people to the chamber office where members will be handing out maps and bottles of water to treasure seekers. Several businesses will have maps available as well.
Quincy, CALassen County News

May issue of High Country life on newsstands now – it’s free

And Sierra counties will find the May issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now. This free, 56-page, full-color, magazine is a new product produced by Feather Publishing in Quincy. Some of the many stories in the May issue include a feature on the Quincy doctor climbing Mount Everest,...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Sierra Valley Preserve West Entrance – opening May 8

In eastern Plumas County just south of the town of Beckwourth lies the only place in the wide expanse of Sierra Valley that is publicly accessible—the Sierra Valley Preserve. Owned and operated by the local nonprofit Feather River Land Trust (FRLT), the Preserve was created to protect its unique habitats, richly diverse plant and bird life, public access, and the headwaters of the Wild and Scenic Middle Fork Feather River.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy Parent Cooperative Organization to host 5K fun run May 22

The Quincy Plumas Cooperative Organization his holding a 5k Sprint into Spring Fun Run fundraiser — a fun event for the entire family. This event will be held at the Plumas-Sierra County fairgrounds on Saturday, May 22, at 8:30 a.m. (check in begins at 8:am). Costumes are encouraged, especially among...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy accepts the Jerusalema dance challenge – watch the performances

The Jerusalema dance challenge became an internet sensation during the Covid-19 lockdown (#Jerusalemachallenge), with people all over the world uploading videos dancing to the internet, dancing to a song by South African DJ and record producer Master KG. Jerusalema became viral when a group of six friends – four men...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Bear Creek Frames hosts local artisans

Bear Creek Frames is inviting local artisans to create a window display with their art as a guest artisan. Each month will showcase a different artisan. Chris and Jennifer from Pondside Nesters are the guests for the month of May. Pondside Nesters began after they tore the siding off their...
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

Quincy celebrates National Day of Prayer at noon May 6 in the plaza

A gathering to acknowledge the National Day of Prayer will be held in Dame Shirley Plaza on Thursday, May 6, from noon-12:30 p.m. The Quincy community is invited to attend this 30-minute service. Local churches are inviting members, and John Sturley from the Springs of Hope will be officiating. Ron...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Spring fishing around Plumas County

“The fish are plenty and the fish are big,” is what Rebecca Guereque up at Bucks Lake Lodge had to say about conditions today. Good and plenty, those are sweet words for the fisherman’s ear. She was busy at the store and the roads are clear. With prime weather for spring, fish limits are being caught in pristine conditions.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Foundation welcomes grant applications

The Plumas Ski Club, Lost Sierra Food Project, Sierra Institute and Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities were among the organizations funded during the Common Good Community Foundation’s December funding cycle. If you are a local nonprofit and looking for funding for your organization, the Common Good Community Foundation will again be accepting grant applications from May 1-31.
Quincy, CAPlumas County News

May is Student Art Month at Plumas Arts

Plumas Arts will be featuring the work of students from Portola Jr.-Sr. High School and Quincy Jr.-Sr. High School throughout May. The art teachers for the two schools are Elisabeth Henson and Danielle Frid, respectively. Portola Junior/Senior High School Art students began the second semester with a goal of exploring...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Many Frenchman, Lake Davis rec sites open this weekend

Many Plumas National Forest (PNF) recreation sites in the Frenchman Lake and Lake Davis Recreation Areas will be opening this weekend. Visitors should expect lower water levels that could preclude placing boat docks in some locations and limit what size boats might be launched. Campgrounds along Caribou Road (Gansner/North Fork/Queen...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Carnival dilemma pushes date of Plumas-Sierra County fair to Aug. 19; livestock show/auction as scheduled

What’s a fair without a carnival? Or without the livestock?. The Plumas Sierra County Fair board isn’t going to find out. The directors opted April 29 to hold the livestock events and auction Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, with the rest of the fair exhibits and carnival to run Thursday, Aug. 19, to Sunday, Aug. 22. Yes, there’s a good reason, actually a couple of reasons, for the decision.