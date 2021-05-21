newsbreak-logo
Orange Grove, TX

What's up Orange Grove: Local events calendar

Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 1 day ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Orange Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orange Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIRBT_0a7Cfzb300

Pitching Clinic

Orange Grove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Free Pitching Clinic for all surrounding kids who are experienced or just starting out. Here is the opportunity to get coached up and get advise by C.C. Hook/Houston Astro's own Carlos Sierra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXWOt_0a7Cfzb300

Adaptabills

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

How in the world does a bird eat if it can't hold a spoon for its morning cereal?! Find out how birds' bills are adapted to help them hunt, kill, scoop, and eat their prefered foods. Meet: At the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT1aY_0a7Cfzb300

Zephyr Student Camp Session 1

Sandia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 151 FM 3162, Sandia, TX

Join us back at Zephyr for the first Student Camp of 2021! About this Event Speaker: Nick Maddox Worship: Portraits https://vimeo.com/371409028

Geocaching 101

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Geocaching is all about looking for hidden treasure—or caches—in the great outdoors. Join a ranger to learn what it is and how you can take part in the fun, then try out a mock geocaching course...

Art in the Park: Decorate a Bird Feeder

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Bring out your creativity by decorating a bird feeder while you learn why and how to feed your backyard birds. Meet : At the birding area. You will have to walk a short distance either from the...

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

