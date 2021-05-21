What’s up Orange Grove: Local events calendar

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Orange Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orange Grove:

Pitching Clinic Orange Grove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Free Pitching Clinic for all surrounding kids who are experienced or just starting out. Here is the opportunity to get coached up and get advise by C.C. Hook/Houston Astro's own Carlos Sierra.

Adaptabills Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

How in the world does a bird eat if it can't hold a spoon for its morning cereal?! Find out how birds' bills are adapted to help them hunt, kill, scoop, and eat their prefered foods. Meet: At the...

Zephyr Student Camp Session 1 Sandia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 151 FM 3162, Sandia, TX

Join us back at Zephyr for the first Student Camp of 2021! About this Event Speaker: Nick Maddox Worship: Portraits https://vimeo.com/371409028

Geocaching 101 Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Geocaching is all about looking for hidden treasure—or caches—in the great outdoors. Join a ranger to learn what it is and how you can take part in the fun, then try out a mock geocaching course...

Art in the Park: Decorate a Bird Feeder Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 23194 Park Rd 25, Mathis, TX

Bring out your creativity by decorating a bird feeder while you learn why and how to feed your backyard birds. Meet : At the birding area. You will have to walk a short distance either from the...