newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hampton, IA

New Hampton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
New Hampton Voice
New Hampton Voice
 1 day ago

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpl3Q_0a7CfyiK00

Spring Barn Sale

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1837 200th St, New Hampton, IA

Join us for our second annual spring barn sale at FRF! Yard decor, metal art and much much more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xENd_0a7CfyiK00

Christmas in July

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

This event will be July 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton, IA. There will be 25 vendors/crafters! This will be a fun event and a great way to knock out some...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmkBb_0a7CfyiK00

Water Over the Dam Days ~ Nashua, IA

Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: Nashua, IA

Water Over the Dam Days Nashua IA in Cedar View Park after the parade along with a Car Show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnING_0a7CfyiK00

Heartland Days

New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: New Hampton, IA

Heartland Days, Festival with parade, softball, bean bag & disk golf tournaments, live music by The Dweebs & Vic Ferrari Band, fireworks.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKMY2_0a7CfyiK00

Bark in the Park

New Hampton, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1013 E Spring St, New Hampton, IA 50659

Come join us Saturday, June 5th at 8:30am for a dog-friendly (dogs encouraged but not required to participate) 5K run/walk.

Learn More
New Hampton Voice

New Hampton Voice

New Hampton, IA
3
Followers
26
Post
269
Views
ABOUT

With New Hampton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Hampton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Nashua, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Dogs#Softball#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Festival#Live Theater#Ia Join#The Dweebs Vic#Chickasaw Event Center#Parade#Cedar View Park#June 5th#Music Clubs#Spring#In Person Formats#Fireworks#Live Content#Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
New Hampton, IAPosted by
New Hampton Voice

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in New Hampton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alta Vista, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Obits, Thursday, April 29th, 2021

-- A Decorah man, 46 year old Nathan Iverson, died Tuesday. A visitation will be held from 10am to 12noon Saturday at Big Canoe Lutheran church in rural Decorah. A graveside service will follow at the church cemetery. Schluter Balik funeral home is handling the arrangements. -- Services for a...