New Hampton calendar: Events coming up
(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 1837 200th St, New Hampton, IA
Join us for our second annual spring barn sale at FRF! Yard decor, metal art and much much more!
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM
This event will be July 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton, IA. There will be 25 vendors/crafters! This will be a fun event and a great way to knock out some...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM
Address: Nashua, IA
Water Over the Dam Days Nashua IA in Cedar View Park after the parade along with a Car Show!
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM
Address: New Hampton, IA
Heartland Days, Festival with parade, softball, bean bag & disk golf tournaments, live music by The Dweebs & Vic Ferrari Band, fireworks.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 1013 E Spring St, New Hampton, IA 50659
Come join us Saturday, June 5th at 8:30am for a dog-friendly (dogs encouraged but not required to participate) 5K run/walk.