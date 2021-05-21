New Hampton calendar: Events coming up

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) New Hampton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Hampton:

Spring Barn Sale New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1837 200th St, New Hampton, IA

Join us for our second annual spring barn sale at FRF! Yard decor, metal art and much much more!

Christmas in July New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

This event will be July 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM at the Chickasaw Event Center in New Hampton, IA. There will be 25 vendors/crafters! This will be a fun event and a great way to knock out some...

Water Over the Dam Days ~ Nashua, IA Nashua, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: Nashua, IA

Water Over the Dam Days Nashua IA in Cedar View Park after the parade along with a Car Show!

Heartland Days New Hampton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: New Hampton, IA

Heartland Days, Festival with parade, softball, bean bag & disk golf tournaments, live music by The Dweebs & Vic Ferrari Band, fireworks.

Bark in the Park New Hampton, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1013 E Spring St, New Hampton, IA 50659

Come join us Saturday, June 5th at 8:30am for a dog-friendly (dogs encouraged but not required to participate) 5K run/walk.