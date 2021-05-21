newsbreak-logo
Grafton, ND

Grafton events calendar

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
 1 day ago

(GRAFTON, ND) Grafton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grafton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTBPM_0a7Cfxpb00

Bunco

Gilby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Come join us for Bunco and more on May 21 @1800 in the Warrior Lounge For all the fun nights we missed in 2020! Cake, door prizes, extra tickets for members, tickets if you bring a friend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4R0A_0a7Cfxpb00

2nd Annual Redneck Car show Sunday fun day

Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hallock, MN

It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvs7J_0a7Cfxpb00

Marshall County Self Help Clinic

Warren, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 E Colvin Ave, Warren, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rvsoq_0a7Cfxpb00

Junk In Love

Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2448 20th Ave NE, Emerado, ND

Junk in Love - One of a kind shopping! Pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires, beer and wine garden, music, concessions, mini doughnuts, and more. Junk in Love @ Nelson's Pumpkin Patch will feature original...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4K6v_0a7Cfxpb00

Grafton Car Seat Check Up Event

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 638 Cooper Ave # 3, Grafton, ND

Join us for a free car seat check up event! This event is free and open to the public.

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

