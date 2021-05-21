Grafton events calendar

(GRAFTON, ND) Grafton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grafton:

Bunco Gilby, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Come join us for Bunco and more on May 21 @1800 in the Warrior Lounge For all the fun nights we missed in 2020! Cake, door prizes, extra tickets for members, tickets if you bring a friend...

2nd Annual Redneck Car show Sunday fun day Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hallock, MN

It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home

Marshall County Self Help Clinic Warren, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 208 E Colvin Ave, Warren, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information...

Junk In Love Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2448 20th Ave NE, Emerado, ND

Junk in Love - One of a kind shopping! Pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires, beer and wine garden, music, concessions, mini doughnuts, and more. Junk in Love @ Nelson's Pumpkin Patch will feature original...

Grafton Car Seat Check Up Event Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 638 Cooper Ave # 3, Grafton, ND

Join us for a free car seat check up event! This event is free and open to the public.