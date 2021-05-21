Coming soon: Cle Elum events

(CLE ELUM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Cle Elum calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cle Elum area:

Friends Of Carpenter Memorial Monthly Meeting Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 N Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, WA

FOCML Meets 3:30 pm the last Tuesday of each month at the CM Library. New members welcome.

Karaoke at Roslyn Eagles Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 N 2nd St, Roslyn, WA

singing dancing fun and games brought to you by inverno entertainment Northwest

Informal Moosefest 2021 Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 E Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn, WA

Informal Moosefest 2021 at Cicely, AK, Easton, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 12:00 am to Sun Jul 25 2021 at 11:30 pm

Meeting of Commissioners of Kittitas County Water District #7 Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 150 Clubhouse Dr, Cle Elum, WA

COVID-19 Notice – to help consolidate impacts on Events and Venues in Kittitas County, the Tribune has set up a page devoted entirely to cancellations, postponements, temporary closures and other...

Fourth Of July Playday Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 70 Martin Rd, Roslyn, WA

Come on down to the arena for an exciting day of equestrian gaming! Bring your horse and participate in the fun. Adults and children of all skills and abilities are welcome. Sign up at the Roslyn...