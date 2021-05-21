newsbreak-logo
Cle Elum, WA

Coming soon: Cle Elum events

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 1 day ago

(CLE ELUM, WA) Live events are lining up on the Cle Elum calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cle Elum area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJna6_0a7Cfwws00

Friends Of Carpenter Memorial Monthly Meeting

Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 N Pennsylvania Ave, Cle Elum, WA

FOCML Meets 3:30 pm the last Tuesday of each month at the CM Library. New members welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M0k2_0a7Cfwws00

Karaoke at Roslyn Eagles

Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 N 2nd St, Roslyn, WA

singing dancing fun and games brought to you by inverno entertainment Northwest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awbFH_0a7Cfwws00

Informal Moosefest 2021

Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 101 E Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn, WA

Informal Moosefest 2021 at Cicely, AK, Easton, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 12:00 am to Sun Jul 25 2021 at 11:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk9Oq_0a7Cfwws00

Meeting of Commissioners of Kittitas County Water District #7

Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 150 Clubhouse Dr, Cle Elum, WA

COVID-19 Notice – to help consolidate impacts on Events and Venues in Kittitas County, the Tribune has set up a page devoted entirely to cancellations, postponements, temporary closures and other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1Zrr_0a7Cfwws00

Fourth Of July Playday

Roslyn, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 70 Martin Rd, Roslyn, WA

Come on down to the arena for an exciting day of equestrian gaming! Bring your horse and participate in the fun. Adults and children of all skills and abilities are welcome. Sign up at the Roslyn...

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

