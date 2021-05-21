newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

Goodland events calendar

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 1 day ago

(GOODLAND, KS) Goodland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Goodland area:

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Colby

Colby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

An Americana Spectacular featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8uNM_0a7CftIh00

TCB at the 68th Annual Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Show

Bird City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Catch The Coffee Bar at the 68th annual Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Show July 29-31 from 8:00 - 2:00 daily! ••We’ll be serving coffee/espresso, smoothies, frappes, etc, along with lunch...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doOeU_0a7CftIh00

Crossroads Panel Discussion :: Opportunities for Young People in NW Kansas

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Please join the Prairie Museum of Art and History for a free presentation and discussion with Jacque Beckman of Nex-Generation Roundup for Youth, Nadine Sigle of Kansas PRIDE, and Erin Mathews of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASjcA_0a7CftIh00

Women's Bible Study — Harvest Evangelical free church

Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 E, 9315, US-24, Goodland, KS

Meet at Harvest 10 am. Ruth Bible Study. This will be every other week Starting February 27

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fx2nN_0a7CftIh00

Colby Golf Tournament

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1085 E Golf Club Dr, Colby, KS

Venue Meadow Lake Golf Course 1085 E Golf Club Dr

Learn More
Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
1
Followers
26
Post
161
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
City
Colby, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Golf Course#Museum#Free Events#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Free Music#Live Theater#Tri State Antique Engine#Sun May#Franklin Ave Colby#Thu May 05#Ks Meet#Prairie Museum Of Art#Lunch#Music Clubs#Kansas Pride#Live Content#In Person Formats#Us 24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
Arts
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...