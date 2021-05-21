Goodland events calendar

(GOODLAND, KS) Goodland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Goodland area:

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Colby Colby, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2227 South Range Avenue, Colby, KS 67701

An Americana Spectacular featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

TCB at the 68th Annual Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Show Bird City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Catch The Coffee Bar at the 68th annual Tri-State Antique Engine and Thresher Show July 29-31 from 8:00 - 2:00 daily! ••We’ll be serving coffee/espresso, smoothies, frappes, etc, along with lunch...

Crossroads Panel Discussion :: Opportunities for Young People in NW Kansas Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Please join the Prairie Museum of Art and History for a free presentation and discussion with Jacque Beckman of Nex-Generation Roundup for Youth, Nadine Sigle of Kansas PRIDE, and Erin Mathews of...

Women's Bible Study — Harvest Evangelical free church Goodland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 521 E, 9315, US-24, Goodland, KS

Meet at Harvest 10 am. Ruth Bible Study. This will be every other week Starting February 27

Colby Golf Tournament Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1085 E Golf Club Dr, Colby, KS

Venue Meadow Lake Golf Course 1085 E Golf Club Dr