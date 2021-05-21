Linden events coming soon

(LINDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Linden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

Rotary Golf Tournament. $450 Per 4 Man Team Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Airport Rd, Clifton, TN

This is for all golfers the Clifton Rotary club will be having a 4 person scramble on May 22nd at the newly reopened Ross Creek Landing golf course in Clifton tn shotgun start at 9 am anyone...

YEC Camp – Discipleship Week Linden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1225 Baptist Camp Rd, Linden, TN

2021 Youth Evangelism Camp Discipleship Week June 28 – July 2 Linden Valley

2021 MUSIC ON MAIN STREET RETURNS Lobelville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 PM

A master blaster of great TALENT, to celebrate the return of GOOD live MUSIC!

USA Beauties Llama-Rama Pageant Parsons, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 190 Civic Lane, Parsons, TN

USA Beauties presents Lama - Rama pageant May 23rd, 2021 Parsons Civic Center, Parsons, Tennessee registration 1 p.m. - pageant 2 p.m. come for a whole llama fun and pinata of candy and toys age...

Grafted Culture performing at The Clifton Rotary Wine Tasting Event Clifton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 Airport Rd, Clifton, TN

The Clifton Rotary is hosting their annual wine tasting event on June 12, 2021. Grafted Culture will be providing the music for the evening and we hope you are able to attend the event.