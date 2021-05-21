What’s up Perry: Local events calendar
(PERRY, NY) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Kane Brown Drive-In Concert Experience September 26, 2020, 7:15 pm Silver Lake Twin Drive-In Perry, NY
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:45 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:45 AM
Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY
Here at Wolfpack Multisport we believe that multisport is for... everybody! USAT has a renewed focus on expanding outreach and engagement efforts to increase youth participation, and we are...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 7 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY
We would love to celebrate our marriage with everyone in our lives, but due to COVID regulations we will be having a small wedding with a limited number of guests at the Glen Iris Inn at...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY
We’re Gearing Up for another great Season … Our 2021 Cruise Night Season will begin Thurs., May 13th. Come Showcase Your Pride & Joy! FREE Fun for All!!! Old Cars • New Cars • Sports Cars • Muscle...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Lower Falls Restaurant parking area. Bring a lunch. (3 hours, 2 miles) Pre-registration is required for each program by contacting the Humphrey Nature Center.