What’s up Perry: Local events calendar

(PERRY, NY) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

Kane Brown Drive-In Concert Experience Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Kane Brown Drive-In Concert Experience September 26, 2020, 7:15 pm Silver Lake Twin Drive-In Perry, NY

INTRO TO YOUTH & JUNIOR MULTISPORT- Putting it together on race day Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:45 AM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Here at Wolfpack Multisport we believe that multisport is for... everybody! USAT has a renewed focus on expanding outreach and engagement efforts to increase youth participation, and we are...

Wedding Ceremony and Reception — Cozy and Crazy Wedding Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 7 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY

We would love to celebrate our marriage with everyone in our lives, but due to COVID regulations we will be having a small wedding with a limited number of guests at the Glen Iris Inn at...

Charcoal Corral/Silver Lake Drive-In Thursday Night Cruise Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

We’re Gearing Up for another great Season … Our 2021 Cruise Night Season will begin Thurs., May 13th. Come Showcase Your Pride & Joy! FREE Fun for All!!! Old Cars • New Cars • Sports Cars • Muscle...

Springtime Walk – Lee’s Landing Trail Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Lower Falls Restaurant parking area. Bring a lunch. (3 hours, 2 miles) Pre-registration is required for each program by contacting the Humphrey Nature Center.