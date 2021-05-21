newsbreak-logo
Perry, NY

What’s up Perry: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 1 day ago

(PERRY, NY) Perry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Perry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZWkG_0a7CfrXF00

Kane Brown Drive-In Concert Experience

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Kane Brown Drive-In Concert Experience September 26, 2020, 7:15 pm Silver Lake Twin Drive-In Perry, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIUUg_0a7CfrXF00

INTRO TO YOUTH & JUNIOR MULTISPORT- Putting it together on race day

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:45 AM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Here at Wolfpack Multisport we believe that multisport is for... everybody! USAT has a renewed focus on expanding outreach and engagement efforts to increase youth participation, and we are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070XHv_0a7CfrXF00

Wedding Ceremony and Reception — Cozy and Crazy Wedding

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 7 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY

We would love to celebrate our marriage with everyone in our lives, but due to COVID regulations we will be having a small wedding with a limited number of guests at the Glen Iris Inn at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHMKu_0a7CfrXF00

Charcoal Corral/Silver Lake Drive-In Thursday Night Cruise

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

We’re Gearing Up for another great Season … Our 2021 Cruise Night Season will begin Thurs., May 13th. Come Showcase Your Pride & Joy! FREE Fun for All!!! Old Cars • New Cars • Sports Cars • Muscle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bneCG_0a7CfrXF00

Springtime Walk – Lee’s Landing Trail

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Lower Falls Restaurant parking area. Bring a lunch. (3 hours, 2 miles) Pre-registration is required for each program by contacting the Humphrey Nature Center.

ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

