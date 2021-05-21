Roseau calendar: Events coming up
(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseau:
Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM
Address: 1301 Nelson St NW, Warroad, MN
An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until February 21, 2021 An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until May 30, 2021 span
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 511 Cedar Ave NW, Warroad, MN
Hwy 11 to Warroad intersection 313 & Cedar Ave – South on Cedar Ave
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN
MAC Production providing services to KUK 2021 Get your tickets here! https://www.facebook.com/Kickn-Up-Kountry-Music-Festival-113095455378982/app/408442289204862
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM
Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN
Get Kick'n Up Kountry Concert Tickets At TicketSmarter Today! Discover The Hottest Festival Seats, Multi-Day Passes And Ticket Prices With Our Seating Chart.