Roseau calendar: Events coming up

(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseau:

Sunday Worship Service Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 Nelson St NW, Warroad, MN

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until February 21, 2021 An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until May 30, 2021 span

Warroad Friday Night AFG Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 511 Cedar Ave NW, Warroad, MN

Hwy 11 to Warroad intersection 313 & Cedar Ave – South on Cedar Ave

Roseau County Self Help Clinic Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...

MAC Productions @ Kickin Up Kountry 2021 Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN

MAC Production providing services to KUK 2021 Get your tickets here! https://www.facebook.com/Kickn-Up-Kountry-Music-Festival-113095455378982/app/408442289204862

Kickn Up Kountry Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN

Get Kick'n Up Kountry Concert Tickets At TicketSmarter Today! Discover The Hottest Festival Seats, Multi-Day Passes And Ticket Prices With Our Seating Chart.