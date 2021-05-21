newsbreak-logo
Roseau, MN

Roseau calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 1 day ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Roseau has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roseau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mon_0a7CfqeW00

Sunday Worship Service

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 Nelson St NW, Warroad, MN

An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until February 21, 2021 An event every week that begins at 9:00 am on Sunday, repeating until May 30, 2021 span

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VgW51_0a7CfqeW00

Warroad Friday Night AFG

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 511 Cedar Ave NW, Warroad, MN

Hwy 11 to Warroad intersection 313 & Cedar Ave – South on Cedar Ave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPwgx_0a7CfqeW00

Roseau County Self Help Clinic

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMBd8_0a7CfqeW00

MAC Productions @ Kickin Up Kountry 2021

Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN

MAC Production providing services to KUK 2021 Get your tickets here! https://www.facebook.com/Kickn-Up-Kountry-Music-Festival-113095455378982/app/408442289204862

Kickn Up Kountry

Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN

Get Kick'n Up Kountry Concert Tickets At TicketSmarter Today! Discover The Hottest Festival Seats, Multi-Day Passes And Ticket Prices With Our Seating Chart.

ABOUT

With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

