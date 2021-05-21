What’s up Kalona: Local events calendar

(KALONA, IA) Kalona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kalona area:

Village Summer Camp Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 715 D Ave, Kalona, IA

Check out these amazing summer camps through the Kalona Historical Village coming in the summer of 2021! Please fill out the registration form below to confirm your spot today! This year’s summer...

Steve Liberta Sporting Clays Lessons Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

We welcome back Steve Liberta from the American Shooting Center from Houston, Texas on May 21-May 23. We will be hosting hourly lessons on Friday afternoon and all day on Sunday, and a Women's...

4th Annual Golf Outing & Fundraiser Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Register online today at www.dragonflytransplantfund.com/golfouting Date: Friday, August 20th, 2021 Time: 12PM shotgun Location: Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, 3184 Hwy 22, Riverside, IA 52327...

MLB Draft Viewing Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Sports event in Riverside, IA by Draft Day at Riverside on Sunday, July 11 2021

Practical Magic Black Soap & Herbal Workshop Wellman, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3119 320th St, Wellman, IA

Time to get witchy! In this special seasonal class, much like in our Soap Making & Herbal Apothecary Workshop we will be making a beautiful version of the Practical Magic Black Soap from the book...