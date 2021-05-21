newsbreak-logo
Kalona, IA

What’s up Kalona: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Kalona Journal
 1 day ago

(KALONA, IA) Kalona is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kalona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Hwc4_0a7Cfpln00

Village Summer Camp

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 715 D Ave, Kalona, IA

Check out these amazing summer camps through the Kalona Historical Village coming in the summer of 2021! Please fill out the registration form below to confirm your spot today! This year’s summer...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWQYR_0a7Cfpln00

Steve Liberta Sporting Clays Lessons

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

We welcome back Steve Liberta from the American Shooting Center from Houston, Texas on May 21-May 23. We will be hosting hourly lessons on Friday afternoon and all day on Sunday, and a Women's...

4th Annual Golf Outing & Fundraiser

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Register online today at www.dragonflytransplantfund.com/golfouting Date: Friday, August 20th, 2021 Time: 12PM shotgun Location: Blue Top Ridge Golf Course, 3184 Hwy 22, Riverside, IA 52327...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AeXOh_0a7Cfpln00

MLB Draft Viewing

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 3184 IA-22, Riverside, IA

Sports event in Riverside, IA by Draft Day at Riverside on Sunday, July 11 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0253jQ_0a7Cfpln00

Practical Magic Black Soap & Herbal Workshop

Wellman, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3119 320th St, Wellman, IA

Time to get witchy! In this special seasonal class, much like in our Soap Making & Herbal Apothecary Workshop we will be making a beautiful version of the Practical Magic Black Soap from the book...

Kalona, IA
ABOUT

With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local Events#Summer Camps#Live Events#Historical Events#Live Theater#Online Content#Sun Jun#Kalona Ia Check#Sun May#Ia Register#Sun Jul 07#Draft Day At Riverside#Ia Time#Soap Making Herbal#In Person Events#Live Content#Ia Sports Event#Standup Comedy#Hourly Lessons#Today
Kalona, IA Posted by
Get hired! Job openings in and around Kalona

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Kalona: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 5. Life Insurance Agent; 6. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $40.68/Hour $1627/Weekly; 7. ASSEMBLER TECHNICIANS NEEDED IMMEDIATELY!; 8. Retail Wireless Consultant; 9. Fleet Mechanic; 10. General Manager;
Kalona, IA Posted by
Start tomorrow? Kalona companies hiring immediately

These companies in Kalona are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 2. Data Entry Associate (31205); 3. 100% Remote Customer Service Representative; 4. Sales Rep, Life Insurance, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs, No Experience; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 7. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity; 8. Technical Advisor I - Remote;
Kalona, IA Posted by
Start immediately with these jobs in Kalona

These companies in Kalona are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Inbound Sales/ Customer Service Agent - Virtual/Remote; 2. Data Entry Associate (31205); 3. 100% Remote Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 6. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote, Flexible Role, Major Guapportunity;
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Kidzfest Returning to Downtown Washington Next Week

After a virtual program last year, Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest returns to Washington’s Central Park with the theme “Hiking to Health.”. Families can enjoy free activities and learn about health and safety tips, with over 25 booths featuring local businesses and organizations, food vendors, an obstacle course, pony rides, prize drawings and more. WCHC Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons says the booths will be further spread out to allow for social distancing, with hand sanitizer and hand washing stations provided throughout the park, and face masks strongly encouraged, “There’ll be some fun entertainment this year, which is going to be different from last year. But we will have more of a strolling entertainment aspect of people walking around or just sitting around playing, or we also have a guy walking around doing juggling and plate spinning and balloon animals, things like that.”
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Annual Washington Tree Giveaway at County Fairgrounds Saturday

Granny smith apple, persimmon, and eastern white pine are just a few of the species being offered at the Washington Tree Committee’s annual free tree giveaway this Saturday. The event is being held for the second year at the Washington County Fairgrounds to allow social distancing amid the pandemic, and the public is asked to enter only from the campground road on the southeast corner of the fairground. Committee member Andy Dahl says 170 trees will be distributed for those who want to plant them, “We’ve got 15 species of trees so one of the things that we really want to push is diversity so we don’t have the same problem we had with Dutch Elm disease or more recently Emerald Ash Borer. So the more different kinds of trees you have, the less likely you’ll lose a bunch to some pest. So we try to get something for everyone.”
Kalona, IAthenews-ia.com

Kalona, Riverside and Wellman set hearings on budgets amendments

The city councils of Kalona, Riverside and Wellman will be holding public hearings on amendments to their current fiscal year budgets at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17. The City of Kalona is adjusting its budget by an additional $403,137 to make the final anticipated expenditures to be $4,096,612. The city’s notice notes changes in expenditures for Watershed HUD grant, cemetery improvements, water/sewer maintenance and miscellaneous costs. New revenue includes cemetery funds, Enhance Iowa Rec Project funds and miscellaneous revenues. There are no increases in property taxes.
Kalona, IA Posted by
Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Kalona require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required) 2. Data Entry Specialist (31126) 3. Sales Rep, Life Insurance, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs, No Experience 4. Office Administrator Secretary 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $873 to $918/Week - Recent Grads Welcome 7. Delivery Route Driver Trainee- Iowa City 8. Entry Level Sales Representative - Hiring Now 9. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 10. Culligan Service Tech
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Community Event-Filled Mother’s Day Weekend in Washington

The city of Washington was packed with events this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day or spend time with other loved ones. The weekend teed off with Main Street Washington’s Main Street Masters: Putt Putt Tournament around the downtown square Friday night, and continued with the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run hosted by the Washington Community School District and YMCA of Washington County Saturday morning. Then came the inaugural spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s craft fair, which brought visitors near and far to enjoy over 80 vendor booths, Mother’s Day kids crafts, and a mother-daughter fashion show at Central Park. The weather held up until Saturday afternoon when the rain came and cancelled the Corn Country Cruisers event in the downtown square. Upcoming events to look forward to in the city of Washington include the start of the farmer’s market season on May 20th, and Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest in Central Park on May 21st.
Riverside, IAthenews-ia.com

Riverside talks community center, birthstone relocation

The Riverside city council heard progress updates for two major projects during their meeting on Monday, May 3. The first was an update on the city’s community center, poised to be constructed on city property adjacent to the nearby school. Tad Morrow from Carl A. Nelson and Company presented on...
Riverside, IAkmaland.com

Riverside schools winding down hectic year

(Oakland) -- Like many schools, the Riverside School District is winding down a school year unlike any other. Riverside principal Nick Kroon recently joined AM in the AM's School Chatter segment to discuss the whirlwind year. "It was unique from an administrator's side," Kroon said. "I've been reflecting on that...
kciiradio.com

Kalona Area Tastes Available for Benefit Friday

Tasty treats and local favorites are part of the Small Town Flavors event Friday in Kalona. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Kalona Mennonite Church parking lot. Items are available for pick-up including Hillcrest Academy Apple Fritters, soft pretzels, iced coffees, tacos, steak sandwiches, pork burgers and barbecued chicken. Proceeds support area non-profits including Hillcrest Academy PTO, Sharon Bethel Church, Fairview Mennonite Church, Kalona Mennonite Church Youth, and community well drilling and maintenance for Water for Life and their work in Haiti. No onsite dining is available and sales continue while supplies last.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Dare to Demon Dash Next Saturday

Washington Demons of all ages and abilities are invited to the annual Demon Dash Fun Run fundraiser. The public can register for a four mile run that starts and ends at the high school and travels around the district’s three other school buildings, or do the one mile obstacle run. YMCA of Washington County Branch Director Teri Hartzler explains the event was conceived by the school district to foster unity and raise funds for its physical education programs 13 years ago, and the Y joined around five years ago, “And it’s been a great partnership to work together. The teachers at the schools have been wonderful, the P.E. teachers and the teachers in general because it all is in support of our kids. So all the proceeds are divided between the P.E. departments so they can get different equipment or do different programs with the kids to keep making fitness fun.”
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

Comedian Whitney Cummings is Coming to Eastern Iowa

Another great comedian is making their way to Eastern Iowa this year!. Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside will play host to Whitney Cummings this fall, a popular stand-up comedian, actress, writer, podcaster, producer, AND director. She will be taking the stage at the Riverside Event Center on Thursday, October 14th at 8 p.m.