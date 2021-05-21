newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Four children in Arizona hospitalised after high winds cause bouncy castle to take off

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl1Kd_0a7CfnFZ00

Four children were hospitalised and severely injured after high winds in Arizona caused a bouncy castle to take off.

Officers from Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched to a park in the city on Thursday following reports of a bouncy castle thrown in the air.

The fire department confirmed to FoxNews10 Phoenix that four children aged between 5 and 11 years old were injured in the incident.

Witnesses reported seeing the bouncy castle being thrown several feet in the air, with children inside of it.

It was unknown if their injuries were life-threatening, the fire department spokesperson told FoxNews 10.

It follows deputies from the Yavapi County Sheriff’s Office being called to an address in Paulden, about 50 miles southwest of Flagstaff, on Sunday to reports of another bouncy castle thrown in the air.

Two children suffered neck and back injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Both were in recovery at Phoenix Children's Hospital.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote that although the bouncy castle “was secured with stakes and sandbags, a dust devil was still able to pick it up and carry it about 25 feet in the air”.

The bouncy castle was thrown “over a fence and onto a neighbouring property”, and “continued to tumble before coming to rest 75-yards from where it was originally set up”, the sheriff’s office added.

It also asked for prayers and thoughts for the children who were severely injured.

“My gosh, it's just something no one would ever expect! Prayers for the girls & their family,” wrote a Facebook user in response. They were among almost 1,000 people who commented on the sheriff’s office post, offering sympathy.

“Hoping they both make a full & speedy recovery,” wrote another Facebook user, “what a frightening experience for them & their parents!”

Winds in Arizona reached 22mph on Thursday afternoon, with gusts of 30mph, according to the National Weather Service ’s outpost in Phoenix.

The Independent has approached the Mesa Fire and Medical Department for comment.

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#National Weather Service#Accident#Bouncy Castle#Winds#Flagstaff#Foxnews10 Phoenix#Fire Department#Gusts#Neck#County Sheriff#Medical#Prayers#30mph#Paulden#Recovery#75 Yards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Mesa, AZIdaho8.com

Strong winds send bounce house flying; four children hospitalized

MESA, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — Four children were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after strong winds sent a bounce house flying into the air. It happened around 4 p.m. in a neighborhood park near Val Vista Drive and Brown Road in Mesa. A party was going on, and several kids were inside the inflatable structure.
Mesa, AZPosted by
12 News

4 children hurt after wind gust sends Mesa bounce house airborne

MESA, Ariz. — Four children were injured on Thursday after a party was derailed by a gust of wind that sent a bounce house in Mesa airborne. The incident happened at a park near Brown and Val Vista. Firefighters say they received calls of a bounce house being lifted several feet in the air by wind.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Body found in debris of burned trailer in western Arizona

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — One person has been found dead after authorities in northwestern Arizona extinguished flames that had engulfed a travel trailer. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Golden Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire late Monday night. They found the trailer in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley, just outside Kingman, engulfed in flames.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Utah climber rescued from spot called ‘Certain Death’

A climber who suffered an injury in Utah was rescued from a region known as "Certain Death" after a rock the “size of a refrigerator” rolled on top of him. Officials said rescue crews reached his accident site around 4pm, responding to a call that a climber had had an accident in the Gate Buttress area of Little Cottonwood Canyon, which is a part of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The region is located about 15 miles from Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue division. A pair of climbers were plotting new routes to...
Arizona StateKPLC TV

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s...
Tempe, AZAZFamily

Tempe first responders reeling after four young children die in separate weekend incidents

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an emotional weekend for first responders in Tempe after three separate incidents resulted in the deaths of four young children. Early Saturday morning, 40-year-old Yui Inoue drove herself to the Tempe Police Apache Station, near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive, and flagged down a police officer. Inoue, who primarily speaks Japanese, told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
12 News

Woman found at bottom of Phoenix pool drowns

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being found at the bottom of a pool at a home near I-17 and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Fire Department said. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics, the fire department said. The scene has been turned over to Phoenix Police Department.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Multiple cars involved in a deadly crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple cars were involved in a crash that killed one person overnight in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road. Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says when they arrived on scene, they found a crash involving three cars. Multiple people according to Keller were injured with one person who was ejected from the car. That person died on scene from their injuries.
Clinton, OKokcfox.com

Four people, including 2 children, dead after crash on I-40

CLINTON, Okla (KOKH) — Four people are dead after their car crashed on I-40 near Clinton in Custer County. Investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they don't know the exact time or date of the accident. They say a 2014 Hyundai Sonata with 5 people inside was driving eastbound...