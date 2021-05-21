Crownpoint events calendar

(CROWNPOINT, NM) Crownpoint has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crownpoint:

Funeral mass Milan, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 501 Sand St, Milan, NM

Here is Rosemarie Chavez’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Rosemarie Chavez of Milan, New Mexico, born in Grants, New...

Crownpoint Navajo Rug Auction Crownpoint, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Main St H-1,, Crownpoint, NM

Crownpoint Rug Auction has canceled all 2021 auctions dates. The Crownpoint Rug Auction gives buyers the unique opportunity to purchase Navajo rugs directly from the weavers themselves, at prices...

Red Rock Balloon Rally Church Rock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM

... more An Air Show-Balloon Festival organized by Red Rock Balloon Rally Association, Inc.. This New Mexico Air Show-Balloon Festival will have crafts, commercial/retail, corp./information and...

Cougar invite Thoreau, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 4 Hawk Cir, Thoreau, NM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Cougar invite, hosted by Tohatchi High School in Thorea NM. Starting Saturday, May 22nd.