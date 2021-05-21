What’s up Holbrook: Local events calendar

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Holbrook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Holbrook area:

Thursday Night at the Park - Juliann Farnsworth Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 506 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

Free entertainment at Pioneer Park in June and July. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Programs will be canceled in inclement weather

Sunday Worship Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

We are excited to announce that we will be worshiping together this Sunday at George Washington Academy! Join us at 10:30.

Snowflake Harvest Festival Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

An annual event held the second weekend of October at Pioneer Park in Snowflake. Arts and crafts, wagon rides to the Willis Family Farm pumpkin patch & corn maze, food, entertainment, and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Winslow, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

The Truth About Abortion Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 311 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

Pro-life Luncheon, Candidates Walt Blackman and David Marshall, Meet and Greet. Guest Speaker- Sylvia Allen. About this event A luncheon designed to create an opportunity to not only meet our...