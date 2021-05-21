newsbreak-logo
Holbrook, AZ

What's up Holbrook: Local events calendar

Holbrook Times
Holbrook Times
 1 day ago

(HOLBROOK, AZ) Holbrook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Holbrook area:

Thursday Night at the Park - Juliann Farnsworth

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 506 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

Free entertainment at Pioneer Park in June and July. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show. Programs will be canceled in inclement weather

Sunday Worship

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

We are excited to announce that we will be worshiping together this Sunday at George Washington Academy! Join us at 10:30.

Snowflake Harvest Festival

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 506 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

An annual event held the second weekend of October at Pioneer Park in Snowflake. Arts and crafts, wagon rides to the Willis Family Farm pumpkin patch & corn maze, food, entertainment, and...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Winslow, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

The Truth About Abortion

Snowflake, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 311 1st St E, Snowflake, AZ

Pro-life Luncheon, Candidates Walt Blackman and David Marshall, Meet and Greet. Guest Speaker- Sylvia Allen. About this event A luncheon designed to create an opportunity to not only meet our...

With Holbrook Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Navajo County, AZtribunenewsnow.com

NPC Friends & Family awards over $27,000 in scholarships for Fall ’21

NPC Friends and Family, the non-profit foundation that supports Northland Pioneer College (NPC), has awarded the unprecedented amount of over $27,000 in scholarships for the Fall 2021 semester with more awards still to come! Awards include the $500 Fill-the-Gaps Scholarship, which supports students who qualify for financial aid but who still have unmet need, and the $500 Leg-Up Scholarship for students who do not qualify for financial aid. NPC Friends and Family provides a total of nine of these scholarships every semester, one at each of NPC’s nine locations across Navajo and Apache counties.