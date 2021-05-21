newsbreak-logo
Windom, MN

What's up Windom: Local events calendar

Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 1 day ago

(WINDOM, MN) Live events are coming to Windom.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Windom:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DM3D_0a7Cfipw00

Vacation Bible School Day Camp

Jackson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 614 Logan Ave, Jackson, MN

Vacation Bible School Day Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Vacation Bible School Day Camp, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RBdA_0a7Cfipw00

Fat City All Stars @ Corner Pocket

Okabena, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Jackson St, Okabena, MN

Music event in Okabena, MN by Fat City All-Stars on Saturday, July 24 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfNSo_0a7Cfipw00

Small Town Titans Concert

Jackson, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 78748 550th avenue, Jackson, MN 56143

Come see the Small Town Titans at the Jackson County Fair on July 31st 2021 starting at 9:30 pm in the beer Garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YxX8d_0a7Cfipw00

Prom 2021

Butterfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 440 Hubbard Ave, Butterfield, MN

Diamonds Are Forever: Prom 2021 This event is closed to the public. Each attendee received tickets to give to individuals that they wish to invite to prom. YouTube link is provided for anyone else...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8mX0_0a7Cfipw00

Comedy night at The Den

Mountain Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 999 2nd Ave, Mountain Lake, MN

Comedy night at The Den is on Facebook. To connect with Comedy night at The Den, join Facebook today.

Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Windom, MNPosted by
Windom Voice

Coming soon: Windom events

1. Private Event; 2. Jackson County Fair; 3. Small Town Titans Concert; 4. Beer Run - West O Beer | 2021 Iowa Brewery Running Series; 5. 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience @ The Roof Garden;
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Red Cross blood drive in Windom May 19

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Windom Community Center, 1750 Cottonwood Lake Drive, on Wednesday, May 19, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. The blood drive is coordinated by Windom Women of Today. Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to...
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Benefit set for May 22 for local man battling cancer

Friends and family of Lonny Vollan are holding a benefit in his honor May 22, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. The benefit, weather permitting, will be held outdoors. There are a variety of ways to donate or take part in the benefit. For starters,...
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Vocal Pops Concert set for Monday in Blue Gym

For the first time in more than a year, Windom area residents may actually get the opportunity to watch a high school concert. A vocal Pops Concert is planned for Monday at 7:30 p.m., in the Windom Area Middle High School Blue Gym. However, “may” is the operative word at...
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Bicycle Rodeo and Giveaway set for June 1

Back by popular demand is the annual Windom bicycle rodeo and giveaway. The event is set for June 1 at BARC. More than 40 adult and youth bicycles, donated by local residents, are being repaired by the Windom Kiwanis Club, with the help of Schwalbach Hardware and its repair specialist, Bob Christopherson of Windom.