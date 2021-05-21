New Windsor calendar: Events coming up

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Windsor:

Prayer — Freedom Church Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 2015 Old Liberty Rd W, Westminster, MD

Freedom Church is an exciting, life-giving church in Westminster, MD where all people are welcome and everyone is considered family. Worship Gatherings are held on Sundays at 10:30 am right off of...

Joyride Debuts at Frankies Bar and Grill New Windsor, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Main St, New Windsor, MD

Music event in New Windsor, MD by Joyride on Friday, May 21 2021

Viewfinder Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

Photography exhibit from Mark Dodd (American Kiwi Photo) and John Carter (John Carter Photography). Reception: Thursday, May 6 from 5 – 7pm

Ladies Night Golf Clinic! Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1199 Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, MD

Ladies Night Golf Clinic is BACK!! A lesson with the one and only Curley Bishop, a free drink of your choice, boxed Meal from The Food Chick, $1 off drinks all night! Live Music with John DeCesare

40 Days to a Healthier Life FREE Challenge Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Want to improve your success in: Food, Fitness, Focus, Friendships & Faith? Join us for a FREE 6-week workshop on Thursday nights from 7-8pm from May 6 - June 10, 2021. To sign up, send your name...