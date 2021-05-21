newsbreak-logo
New Windsor, MD

New Windsor calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 1 day ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHndJ_0a7CfhxD00

Prayer — Freedom Church

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 2015 Old Liberty Rd W, Westminster, MD

Freedom Church is an exciting, life-giving church in Westminster, MD where all people are welcome and everyone is considered family. Worship Gatherings are held on Sundays at 10:30 am right off of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tLQI_0a7CfhxD00

Joyride Debuts at Frankies Bar and Grill

New Windsor, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 Main St, New Windsor, MD

Music event in New Windsor, MD by Joyride on Friday, May 21 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BauUC_0a7CfhxD00

Viewfinder

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

Photography exhibit from Mark Dodd (American Kiwi Photo) and John Carter (John Carter Photography). Reception: Thursday, May 6 from 5 – 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsoIl_0a7CfhxD00

Ladies Night Golf Clinic!

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1199 Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, MD

Ladies Night Golf Clinic is BACK!! A lesson with the one and only Curley Bishop, a free drink of your choice, boxed Meal from The Food Chick, $1 off drinks all night! Live Music with John DeCesare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKWXg_0a7CfhxD00

40 Days to a Healthier Life FREE Challenge

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Want to improve your success in: Food, Fitness, Focus, Friendships & Faith? Join us for a FREE 6-week workshop on Thursday nights from 7-8pm from May 6 - June 10, 2021. To sign up, send your name...

ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

