New Windsor calendar: Events coming up
(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Windsor:
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM
Address: 2015 Old Liberty Rd W, Westminster, MD
Freedom Church is an exciting, life-giving church in Westminster, MD where all people are welcome and everyone is considered family. Worship Gatherings are held on Sundays at 10:30 am right off of...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 106 Main St, New Windsor, MD
Music event in New Windsor, MD by Joyride on Friday, May 21 2021
Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD
Photography exhibit from Mark Dodd (American Kiwi Photo) and John Carter (John Carter Photography). Reception: Thursday, May 6 from 5 – 7pm
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 1199 Pleasant Valley Rd S, Westminster, MD
Ladies Night Golf Clinic is BACK!! A lesson with the one and only Curley Bishop, a free drink of your choice, boxed Meal from The Food Chick, $1 off drinks all night! Live Music with John DeCesare
Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Want to improve your success in: Food, Fitness, Focus, Friendships & Faith? Join us for a FREE 6-week workshop on Thursday nights from 7-8pm from May 6 - June 10, 2021. To sign up, send your name...