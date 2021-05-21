Ogallala events coming soon
(OGALLALA, NE) Ogallala is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogallala:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Address: 512 E B St S, Ogallala, NE
Freshen up your July 4th decor. Patriotic designs are never out of style! Show your pride with this great addition to your decor year round! Great gift idea for a Father figure on June 20th! You...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 359 Road East 85, Ogallala, NE 69153
A fun filled weekend with golf and smiles to help raise money for the Drovers and Chamber of Commerce!
Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM
Address: 110 W 5th St, Ogallala, NE
Having relocated to a care home, Ralph & Helen will be offering a nice assortment of household & camping, lawn & garden items as well as shop tools and their car at public auction.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM
Address: 1475 NE-61, Ogallala, NE
Spring Cleanup at the Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Spring Cleanup at the Lake, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:45 AM
Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE
Doors open at 8:30pm, must be 21+ to enter Due to COVID19, masks are mandatory to attend this event VIP, VIP Platinum, and Ultimate Carepackage purchasers must arrive min. 30 minutes prior to...