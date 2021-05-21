newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala events coming soon

Posted by 
Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 1 day ago

(OGALLALA, NE) Ogallala is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogallala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwV7w_0a7Cfg4U00

Patriotic Door Hanger

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 512 E B St S, Ogallala, NE

Freshen up your July 4th decor. Patriotic designs are never out of style! Show your pride with this great addition to your decor year round! Great gift idea for a Father figure on June 20th! You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEv7S_0a7Cfg4U00

Annual Drover Golf Tournament

Ogallala, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 359 Road East 85, Ogallala, NE 69153

A fun filled weekend with golf and smiles to help raise money for the Drovers and Chamber of Commerce!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7p5M_0a7Cfg4U00

Ralph & Helen Ballard Moving Auction

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 W 5th St, Ogallala, NE

Having relocated to a care home, Ralph & Helen will be offering a nice assortment of household & camping, lawn & garden items as well as shop tools and their car at public auction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEz2v_0a7Cfg4U00

Spring Cleanup at the Lake

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 1475 NE-61, Ogallala, NE

Spring Cleanup at the Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Spring Cleanup at the Lake, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGt3r_0a7Cfg4U00

Driftwood (21+)

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:45 AM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

Doors open at 8:30pm, must be 21+ to enter Due to COVID19, masks are mandatory to attend this event VIP, VIP Platinum, and Ultimate Carepackage purchasers must arrive min. 30 minutes prior to...

Learn More
Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
6
Followers
17
Post
326
Views
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Camping#Golf#Live Events#Event Venues#Sun Jun#Ralph Helen#Ne Spring Cleanup#Ne Doors#Weekend#In Person Events#Live Content#Live Talks#Entertainers#Year Round#Technologies#Formats#Sat#Style#Vip Platinum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Ogallala, NEgranttribune.com

Intro to Ag classes release trout

Thursday, April 29, Seth Burge’s Intro to Ag classes released the trout they had been raising since January at Lake Ogallala. The class received permission from the Nebraska Game and Parks to release the trout in the canal that is east of the Lake Ogallala diversion dam. “We can’t keep...