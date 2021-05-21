Centreville calendar: Events coming up

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Centreville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Centreville area:

Father’s Day Blues Fest Woodstock, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 20105 US-11, Woodstock, AL

Father’s Day Blues Fest is on Facebook. To connect with Father’s Day Blues Fest, join Facebook today.

Destination Dig! Vacation Bible School Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 660 Main St, Montevallo, AL

At Destination Dig®, kids will unearth more than just dirt. They’ll discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus! Don’t miss out...

Juneteenth Summer Camp Montevallo, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2307 County Road 46, Montevallo, AL 35115

This weeklong camp will provide students with traditional West African cultural arts, printmaking, and eco-consciousness experiences.

Friday Nights at the Cove Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 27-5-21-3-305-021-000, Montevallo, AL

Join us in beautiful downtown Montevallo for Friday Nights at the Cove at Owl’s Cove Park (737 Main Street, Montevallo, AL, 35115)! Each event will feature a different musician and food truck...

Lets see the Cahaba Lilies West Blocton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 24, West Blocton, AL

So, I want to see the Cahaba lilies. We tried to last year and only saw like 2 blooming . I thought we would try again this year. I may have two others that can come on this trip with me, but some...