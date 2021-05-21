newsbreak-logo
Centreville, AL

Centreville calendar: Events coming up

Centreville Updates
 1 day ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Centreville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Centreville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMYNr_0a7CffBl00

Father’s Day Blues Fest

Woodstock, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 20105 US-11, Woodstock, AL

Father’s Day Blues Fest is on Facebook. To connect with Father’s Day Blues Fest, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kZIs_0a7CffBl00

Destination Dig! Vacation Bible School

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 660 Main St, Montevallo, AL

At Destination Dig®, kids will unearth more than just dirt. They’ll discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus! Don’t miss out...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cytE8_0a7CffBl00

Juneteenth Summer Camp

Montevallo, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 2307 County Road 46, Montevallo, AL 35115

This weeklong camp will provide students with traditional West African cultural arts, printmaking, and eco-consciousness experiences.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWlOY_0a7CffBl00

Friday Nights at the Cove

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 27-5-21-3-305-021-000, Montevallo, AL

Join us in beautiful downtown Montevallo for Friday Nights at the Cove at Owl’s Cove Park (737 Main Street, Montevallo, AL, 35115)! Each event will feature a different musician and food truck...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OdlQv_0a7CffBl00

Lets see the Cahaba Lilies

West Blocton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Co Rd 24, West Blocton, AL

So, I want to see the Cahaba lilies. We tried to last year and only saw like 2 blooming . I thought we would try again this year. I may have two others that can come on this trip with me, but some...

Learn More
Centreville Updates

ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

