Woodville calendar: What's coming up

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Woodville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

NRA Basic Instructor Training Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 12967 LA-955 E, Ethel, LA

This is a prerequisite for an NRA Instructor course. Learn how to teach!

Dave Brubeck's TAKE FIVE! Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 790 HIGHWAY 61 S., Natchez, MS 39120

Brubeck's TAKE FIVE • Jazz Tribute • Natchez Festival of Music 2021

Barefoot Ranch Run 2021 Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 50 Ellislie Plantation Road, Natchez, MS 39120

$5 one time entrance fee for the weekend starting at 3pm Friday 5/28/21- Monday 5/31/21 8am. Otherwise $10 donation at gate for each day.

NRA Personal Protection Outside the Home Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12967 LA-955 E, Ethel, LA

This is THE concealed carry course! Two days of learning about what really happens when you have to defend yourself outside of your home. 9 hours of shooting on the range, practicing advanced...

Adventure Camp Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Do you have an adventurous child who loves being outdoors? Adventure Camp is perfect for children aged 7-15 who love being outside and learning about nature! Activities that campers will enjoy are...