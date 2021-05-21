newsbreak-logo
Woodville, MS

Woodville calendar: What's coming up

Woodville News Flash
Woodville News Flash
 1 day ago

(WOODVILLE, MS) Live events are lining up on the Woodville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i78c_0a7CfeJ200

NRA Basic Instructor Training

Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 12967 LA-955 E, Ethel, LA

This is a prerequisite for an NRA Instructor course. Learn how to teach!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hszl7_0a7CfeJ200

Dave Brubeck's TAKE FIVE!

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 790 HIGHWAY 61 S., Natchez, MS 39120

Brubeck's TAKE FIVE • Jazz Tribute • Natchez Festival of Music 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jCA1_0a7CfeJ200

Barefoot Ranch Run 2021

Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 50 Ellislie Plantation Road, Natchez, MS 39120

$5 one time entrance fee for the weekend starting at 3pm Friday 5/28/21- Monday 5/31/21 8am. Otherwise $10 donation at gate for each day.

Learn More

NRA Personal Protection Outside the Home

Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12967 LA-955 E, Ethel, LA

This is THE concealed carry course! Two days of learning about what really happens when you have to defend yourself outside of your home. 9 hours of shooting on the range, practicing advanced...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RFQm_0a7CfeJ200

Adventure Camp

Ethel, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Do you have an adventurous child who loves being outdoors? Adventure Camp is perfect for children aged 7-15 who love being outside and learning about nature! Activities that campers will enjoy are...

Learn More
