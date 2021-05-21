newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose News Beat

Events on the Melrose calendar

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 1 day ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Melrose area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYBfw_0a7CfdQJ00

Hemker Zoo Fall Fest

Freeport, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 26715 Co Rd 39, Freeport, MN

Join the harvest fun. Held in early September each year, the Fall Zoo Fest is a special event at Hemker Park & Zoo to celebrate harvest season. Discounted admission $11.00 + tax/person,Amish...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJznr_0a7CfdQJ00

Healings and Readings with Cody Cooper!

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 Main St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Cody Cooper is coming to our beautiful town to spread love and light and healing! Cody has authored SIX books, works out of the Twin Cities, has been a key speaker at expos, is an amazing healer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PpUBn_0a7CfdQJ00

Oak Savanna Restoration Volunteer Workshop

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 20232 Balsam Dr, Sauk Centre, MN

This workshop is tailored for volunteers interested in learning hands-on techniques for ecological restoration through sustainable farming practices. In this unique opportunity, you will learn...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ojwX_0a7CfdQJ00

Stearns County Breakfast on the Farm

Melrose, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 30255 Co Rd 17, Melrose, MN

We’re back! Bring the whole family to this agricultural event and see where the dairy products you enjoy at your kitchen table all begin - at a family’s dairy farm near you! Rain or shine from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moE8W_0a7CfdQJ00

Historical/Paranormal Tour – May 22nd – 5pm

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Sinclair Lewis Ave, Sauk Centre, MN

THE PURCHASE OF THIS TOUR IS NON-REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES Join us to discover the fascinating history behind the Historic Palmer House Hotel. Learn more about the previous owners, famous...

Learn More
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
1
Followers
28
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dairy Farm#Dairy Products#Sustainable Farming#Live Events#Live Theater#Local Events#Family Fun#Harvest Season#The Fall Zoo Fest#Amish#The Twin Cities#Freeport#Hemker Park Zoo#In Person Events#Sauk Centre#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Discounted Admission#Hands On Techniques
Related
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Sauk Centre, MNPosted by
Sauk Centre (MN) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Sauk Centre — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAUK CENTRE, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sauk Centre. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Two Central Minnesota Parks Up for Potential Designation as ‘Regionally Significant’

(KNSI) – Two local parks are up for consideration to be designated as regionally significant parks by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. The commission helps channel funds to designated regional parks and trails to improve infrastructure and build new facilities where needed. More than $52 million in grant funding has been issued through the GMRPTC.
Melrose, MNhometownsource.com

Sawyer Terres

Sawyer Jean Terres was born to Bre and Brad Terres of Elrosa on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:37 a.m. at the CentraCare Health-Melrose Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed home by big brother Mason, 12 years old, and big sister Addilyn, 3 years old. Grandparents are Bobby and Jane Terres of Spring Hill, Peggy Engler and Mel of Paynesville and Mark Engler and Diane of Paynesville.
Sauk Centre, MNSt. Cloud Times

Rethinking "Main Street": Sinclair Lewis' classic 101 years later

One hundred yeas later, critics are still arguing over what Sauk Centre native Sinclair Lewis is saying in one of his most revered — and reviled — books. "Main Street," published in 1920 as a satirical look at small towns everywhere, was believed to have been based on Lewis' home town of Sauk Centre. The town both loved and hated being the star of the controversial novel. The town's high school athletic teams as early as the 1925-26 school year were called the Main Streeters and to this day there's the Main Street Theatre and the Gopher Prairie Motel.