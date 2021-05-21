Events on the Melrose calendar

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Melrose area:

Hemker Zoo Fall Fest Freeport, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 26715 Co Rd 39, Freeport, MN

Join the harvest fun. Held in early September each year, the Fall Zoo Fest is a special event at Hemker Park & Zoo to celebrate harvest season. Discounted admission $11.00 + tax/person,Amish...

Healings and Readings with Cody Cooper! Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 Main St S, Sauk Centre, MN

Cody Cooper is coming to our beautiful town to spread love and light and healing! Cody has authored SIX books, works out of the Twin Cities, has been a key speaker at expos, is an amazing healer...

Oak Savanna Restoration Volunteer Workshop Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 20232 Balsam Dr, Sauk Centre, MN

This workshop is tailored for volunteers interested in learning hands-on techniques for ecological restoration through sustainable farming practices. In this unique opportunity, you will learn...

Stearns County Breakfast on the Farm Melrose, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 30255 Co Rd 17, Melrose, MN

We’re back! Bring the whole family to this agricultural event and see where the dairy products you enjoy at your kitchen table all begin - at a family’s dairy farm near you! Rain or shine from...

Historical/Paranormal Tour – May 22nd – 5pm Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 Sinclair Lewis Ave, Sauk Centre, MN

THE PURCHASE OF THIS TOUR IS NON-REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES Join us to discover the fascinating history behind the Historic Palmer House Hotel. Learn more about the previous owners, famous...