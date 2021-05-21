What’s up Mccall: Local events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mccall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDX12_0a7CfcXa00

Tom Taylor performing at the Whitetail Club (Membership only)

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID

Tom Taylor performing at the Whitetail Club (Membership only) at Whitetail Club - McCall, Idaho, Mccall, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 05:30 pm to 07:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocJ8y_0a7CfcXa00

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Take in the view of Payette Lake while enjoying a FREE concert every Tuesday in July and August, during “Tuesday at the Terrace”- a new summer concert series! The Terrace is conveniently located...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoIXR_0a7CfcXa00

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat

Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIpXD_0a7CfcXa00

Idaho Senior Amateur Championship

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

54-hole flighted stroke play championship for senior men, super senior men, and senior women. Entries are open to amateur golfers who must have an up- to-date USGA Handicap Index®. A Handicap...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qGIC_0a7CfcXa00

IceClimbers - McCall, Idaho

McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID

IceClimbers - McCall, Idaho at Manchester Ice & Event Centre, 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID 83638, Mccall, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am

ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

