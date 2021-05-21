What’s up Mccall: Local events calendar

(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mccall:

Tom Taylor performing at the Whitetail Club (Membership only) McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 501 W Lake St, McCall, ID

Tuesday at the Terrace! Summer Concert Series McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Take in the view of Payette Lake while enjoying a FREE concert every Tuesday in July and August, during “Tuesday at the Terrace”- a new summer concert series! The Terrace is conveniently located...

Living Inspired: A Christian Women's Retreat Mccall, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Mission St, McCall, ID 83638

This is an unplugged retreat held in McCall, Idaho at Camp Pinewood September 10-12, 2021.

Idaho Senior Amateur Championship McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

54-hole flighted stroke play championship for senior men, super senior men, and senior women. Entries are open to amateur golfers who must have an up- to-date USGA Handicap Index®. A Handicap...

IceClimbers - McCall, Idaho McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 E Lake St, McCall, ID

