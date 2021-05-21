Port Gibson calendar: Coming events
(PORT GIBSON, MS) Live events are coming to Port Gibson.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Gibson:
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS
Students will enhance their sewing skills while creating this project: Pillow Case
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS
Learn to sew or continue to enhance your skills as you make these fun projects! Projects include: * 2 Emoji face pillows *1 Reversible bag *1 Clutch bag
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 200 1st Street, Delta, LA 71233
To jumpstart this historic weekend will we honor Madam CJ Walker by designating a street in the Delta, The Madam CJ Walker Memorial Highway.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1091 Lee Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180
The Malcolm & Me camp is open to young people entering grades 1-6 for the purpose of providing them with a positive multi-sport experience.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS
Enhance your skills while learning to make these projects: Pocket Pillow Denim Purse Pod Pouch