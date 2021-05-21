Port Gibson calendar: Coming events

(PORT GIBSON, MS) Live events are coming to Port Gibson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Gibson:

Pillow Case Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

Students will enhance their sewing skills while creating this project: Pillow Case

Sew Moji Camp Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

Learn to sew or continue to enhance your skills as you make these fun projects! Projects include: * 2 Emoji face pillows *1 Reversible bag *1 Clutch bag

Madam CJ Walker Street Naming Ceremony Delta, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 1st Street, Delta, LA 71233

To jumpstart this historic weekend will we honor Madam CJ Walker by designating a street in the Delta, The Madam CJ Walker Memorial Highway.

Malcom & Me Camp 1st-6th Grades Vicksburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1091 Lee Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180

The Malcolm & Me camp is open to young people entering grades 1-6 for the purpose of providing them with a positive multi-sport experience.

Square Up Utica, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1972 Lebanon Pinegrove Rd, Utica, MS

Enhance your skills while learning to make these projects: Pocket Pillow Denim Purse Pod Pouch