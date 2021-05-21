Live events on the horizon in Pipestone
(PIPESTONE, MN) Pipestone is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 811 1st Ave W, Edgerton, MN
Join us for a painting class for adults! You don't need to know how to paint to have fun with this class! Grab a few friends and join the fun! Registration is required by either: messaging through...
Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 PM
City of Pipestone 119 2nd Ave. SW Pipestone, MN 56164 Ph: 507-825-3324 Fx: 507-825-5353
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 104 Main St E, Pipestone, MN
The 2021-22 Season Opener for the Pipestone Performing Arts Center brings you an evening decked in all things ‘Purple’ with this one of a kind musical celebration, and Minnesota's ONLY Resident...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM
Address: 550 Elizabeth St, Edgerton, MN
$70 - 2 Day Basketball Camp June 14th & 15th, 2021 8:30 - 11:30, 9th - 12th Grade, Girls & Boys 12:30 - 3:30, 4th - 8th Grade, Girls & Boys Southwest MN Christian High School Edgerton, MN (grades...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 104 Main St E, Pipestone, MN
Slant Rhyme and Meter and Voltas, Oh My! Set Your Writing Free with Form Techniques: Writing a poem is like putting together a puzzle—except that the pieces are all the words in the world, and you...