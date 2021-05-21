newsbreak-logo
Parachute, CO

Parachute events calendar

Parachute Voice
Parachute Voice
 1 day ago

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are coming to Parachute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parachute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Lwbh_0a7CfZqH00

Group Site at Rifle - Weekend #1

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 13885 Co Rd 217, Rifle, CO

We've reserved the group site at Rifle for 4 weekends this summer! Fri-Sun, 7/2-7/4 Fri-Sun, 8/6-8/8 Fri-Sun, 9/10-9/12 Fri-Sun, 10/1-10/3 We have the group campsite for both Friday and Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ecfgn_0a7CfZqH00

Cardinal Invitational

Parachute, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Cardinal Invitational, hosted by Grand Valley High School in Parachute CO. Starting Saturday, May 22nd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4yHE_0a7CfZqH00

First Friday Art Show

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 W 3rd St, Rifle, CO

At least two Anonymous Graffiti Artists will have their works on display this month for Convex Graphic's very first First Friday Event and Art Show! Event is all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuLqT_0a7CfZqH00

Garfield County Fair

Rifle, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

The Garfield County Junior Livestock Sale is the culmination of the year’s work for 4-H and FFA members. The sale also provides youth the funds to begin the next year’s projects. You support a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ffkpx_0a7CfZqH00

CCC Annual Meeting

Parachute, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Community Counts meets the 3rd Wednesday of every other month from 3:30 - 5:00 at the Town of Parachute, 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO (small board room).

ABOUT

With Parachute Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

