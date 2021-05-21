Parachute events calendar

(PARACHUTE, CO) Live events are coming to Parachute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parachute:

Group Site at Rifle - Weekend #1 Rifle, CO

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 13885 Co Rd 217, Rifle, CO

We've reserved the group site at Rifle for 4 weekends this summer! Fri-Sun, 7/2-7/4 Fri-Sun, 8/6-8/8 Fri-Sun, 9/10-9/12 Fri-Sun, 10/1-10/3 We have the group campsite for both Friday and Saturday...

Cardinal Invitational Parachute, CO

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Cardinal Invitational, hosted by Grand Valley High School in Parachute CO. Starting Saturday, May 22nd.

First Friday Art Show Rifle, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 W 3rd St, Rifle, CO

At least two Anonymous Graffiti Artists will have their works on display this month for Convex Graphic's very first First Friday Event and Art Show! Event is all ages!

Garfield County Fair Rifle, CO

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO

The Garfield County Junior Livestock Sale is the culmination of the year’s work for 4-H and FFA members. The sale also provides youth the funds to begin the next year’s projects. You support a...

CCC Annual Meeting Parachute, CO

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Community Counts meets the 3rd Wednesday of every other month from 3:30 - 5:00 at the Town of Parachute, 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute, CO (small board room).