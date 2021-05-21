Hardinsburg calendar: What's coming up

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Live events are coming to Hardinsburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardinsburg:

Dessert Throw down! Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Show off your baking skills at the 1st annual Dessert Throwdown! Submit homemade baked goods on Saturday June 19th against your family and friends! See rules below. Dessert Throw down at the...

Beauty Pageant Harned, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2019 US-60, Harned, KY

Beauty Pageant at Breckinridge County High School, 2019 E Highway 60, Harned, KY 40144, Harned, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 01:00 pm

The Lohden Boys Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Nobody in our area packs the house, and brings the party like The Lohden Boys! If you want to dance, sing along to your favorite songs, and have a great time...The Lohden Boys are the band for...

Pedal Pull Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Come out and watch the kids try their luck at a full pull prior to the main event! Kids will pull in the main arena prior to the Mud Run Pull is free for participants with gate admission

Mud Run Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 217 Fairgrounds Rd, Hardinsburg, KY

Presented by Halls Motorsports Truck Classes: Entry Fee** - 1 run $15 - 2 runs $25 4&6 cylinder class - $85, $60, $35, $20 Hot Stock Class - $85, $60, $35, $20 Country and Surrounding Class - $85...