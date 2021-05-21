Events on the Heavener calendar

(HEAVENER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Heavener calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heavener area:

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Ride of Remembrance 2021 Hodgen, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 19298 OK-63, Hodgen, OK

Stand-up at the Cup Comedy Show Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 N Broadway St, Poteau, OK

Come check out some regional comics and have a great night full of laughter and fun at Stand-up at the Cup, a River Valley Comics showcase. Hosted by Chase Myska Featuring: Kyle Gilbert, Sam...

Peace, Love & Freedom Music Festival Hodgen, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 19298 OK-63, Hodgen, OK

Livingston Buck & Angeline Mitchell White Family Reunion Wister, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 25679 US HWY 270, Wister, OK

With us being at Victor Landing, Lake Wister State Park, Heflin Pavilion, you may want to bring your lawn chair(s) Be sure and bring a good family favorite casserole and or dessert in addition to...