Live events coming up in Ladysmith

(LADYSMITH, WI) Ladysmith is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ladysmith:

Trouble in Paradise - Featuring WWE and TNA Star Rhino and AOPW Wrestling Holcombe, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 26364 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745

WWE and TNA star Rhino comes to Paradise Shores 4 for an action packed Memorial Day Sunday Kickoff to Summer!

Anxiety Rocks Mardi Gras! Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 308 Menasha Ave E, Ladysmith, WI

Anxiety closes out the Northland Mardi Gras in style! Come rock the beer garden with us!

Rusk Area Burger Battle Ladysmith, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Menasha Avenue East, Ladysmith, WI 54848

Great burger, cold beer, and live music, all for one ticket price!

Rusk County Farmers Market Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Lake Ave E, Ladysmith, WI

website maker Our county Farmers Market offers an excellent variety of local produce. From meats, to honey, to candles, to maple syrup, you are sure to find something you'll like! The market...

3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic (Scramble) Ladysmith, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

3rd Annual Charity Golf Classic (Scramble) at 1401 E 11th St N, Ladysmith, WI 54848-1485, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 10:00 am