Clay Center, KS

Live events on the horizon in Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 1 day ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Live events are coming to Clay Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clay Center:

Stroke Support Group

Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS

The stroke support group is open to survivors of stroke, family members, caregivers, and friends of those who have suffered a stroke. At the meeting,

50 (51st) Year Class Reunion Celebration

Clay Center, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

SAVE THE "NEW" DATE. Please note the year is 2021. Friday evening October 1, 2021, Social Gathering. 6:30 pm to ??. Saturday all day 9:00 am to 11:30 pm. Food, games, tours and more!

Milford Lake Rockfest

Milford, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 3710 Farnum Creek Rd, Milford, KS

3rd Annual Milford Lake Rock Fest! Rock out to some feel good jams at a lakeside resort in Kansas at a ridiculously low price for such high value - perfect for singles, couples, families and...

Alcoholics Anonymous: Keep It Simple AA

Greenleaf, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 Park St, Greenleaf, KS

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Cordage, Knots & Lashings - Randolph, KS 2021

Randolph, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 16010 Tuttle Creek Blvd, Randolph, KS

In this entry level course you will learn to identify, procure and process plant and animal fibers for use in making cordage. String and rope are used in bow drill fire making kits, animal snares...

ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

